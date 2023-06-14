Diane Maser, of Hinckley, Minn. died on June 6, 2023 in Sandstone, Minn. She was 80 years old.
Diane Marie Maser (Luoma) was born on Nov. 15, 1942, in Finlayson to Theodore and Esther (Koski). She worked as a car hop on London Road in Duluth before graduating from Sandstone High School. She attended college and graduated from Minneapolis School of Business. During a Hinckley Corn and Clover Carnival dance contest, she met her husband and lifetime dance partner David C. Maser. They were united in marriage on March 27, 1965.
They made their first home in Minneapolis where Diane worked downtown at First National Bank in the trusts and wills department. When Dave was drafted, they lived in Maryland until he was sent overseas and she returned to Minneapolis. They welcomed their first son and daughter while living in Minneapolis before building their forever home in Hinckley. They welcomed two more children to their family.
Diane stayed at home for many years helping Dave with his refrigeration business before joining her family’s Luoma Egg Ranch. She also worked for 27 years at the Grand Casino in Hinckley as a beverage server, training in many new servers and earning numerous Star Awards for customer satisfaction. She was most proud of her four children and loved calling them daily to hear about their lives and her nine grandchildren.
To know Diane, she was a kind and generous person who always wanted to help others and make their lives better with every smile or small gift.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, her children Steven (Cathy) of Excelsior, Linda (Robert) of Willmar, Mark (Stephanie) of Plymouth, and Lisa (Ben) of Hinckley and grandchildren Lexi Maser; Amanda and Abigail Mathiasen; Scarlett and Mara Maser; Bryan, Blake, Ava, and Aubree Blowers; and family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Philippians 4:5-9 “Before you know it, a sense of God’s wholeness, everything coming together for good, will come and settle you down. It’s wonderful what happens when Christ displaces worry at the center of your life.”
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Hinckley, Minn. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Tatting Methven Chapel, Hinckley, Minn.
