100 Years Ago
July 20, 1922
- Miss Olive Carlson of Oak Lake became the bride of Mr. John Tanquist of St. Paul. They will make their home in Kerrick where the groom is a cashier of the Kerrick State Bank.
- The contract of clearing brush from the new Van Guilder Road running on the central line of section 26 Clear Creek was let to Harold Becker and Henry Melancon receiving the job clearing the right of way for the road running by Jean Duluth Farm to connect up with County Road near the Ben Kettle place.
75 Years Ago
July 17, 1947
- Mr. and Mrs. John Waletzko are the proud parents of a baby boy born at Moose Lake Community Hospital on July 11.
- Roy Petersen has received his discharge papers from the armed forces and returning to Askov and visiting at his parents home Mr. and Mrs. P.D. Petersen. He had spent the past several months at the Fitzsimmons General Hospital in Denver CO.
- A pretty wedding took place at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kroschel on July 13th when Miss Faye Maxwell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Maxwell of Askov became the bride of Herbert Zaudtke, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Zaudtke of Hinckley.
- “Sentimental Journey” starring Maureen O’Hara and John Payne is playing at the Vogue Theater in Sandstone.
50 Years Ago
July 20, 1972
- A large group of people turned out for the grand opening of Clar-Els in Duquette and all wish Clarence and Eleanor Melanson success in their new business.
- Diane Dracy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lester Dracy of Bruno became the bride of Thomas Buehre, son of Don Buehre of Moose Lake and Delores Powers of Sandstone on Saturday June 24th.
- Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy Nelson are happy to announce the arrival of a baby boy on July 14th. He has been named Jay Kendall.
25 Years Ago
July 17, 1997
- Most of the same officers were re-elected to the Willow River School board. Re-elected were Greg Bennett-president, Judy Nelson- vice president , Tim Peebles-treasurer and Jean Leustek-clerk. Kraig Haenke was hired as a deputy treasurer and Curt Rossow was elected replacing Mary Cronin.
- Emil and Delphie Sostak will be this years Willow River parade grand marshals.
- The Gateway Family Health Clinic recognizes three staff members for 25 years of service. They are: Jeanne Hammitt, Sue Toekela and Ray Christensen.
- Kelly and Alisa Nelson announce the arrival of a little girl Sunday July 13th at Mercy Hospital in Moose Lake. Proud grandparents are: Ed and Alyce Jorgensen of Bruno and Kenneth and Myrna Nelson of Askov.
10 Years Ago
July 12, 2012
- Overall estimated flood damage to homes in the area was around five million dollars.
- Because of flood damage the Jay Cooke State Park will be closed indefinitely.
- A St. Louis County man is the States first 2012 West Niles case.
- Dirt bike fatal crash accident in Sandstone victim is identified as Adam Thomas Gott, age 19, of Stillwater.
- Robert and Diane Paulsen were involved in an automobile accident last week.
- Jean Mecl, age 84, resident of Moose Lake’s Augustana-Mercy Health Care Center, passed away on July 6th.
- Mrytle Smekofske celebrates her 100th birthday at Askov Senior Dining with music from Florian Chmielewski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.