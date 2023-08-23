- Mr. and Mrs. J.K. Larsen had a narrow escape from what could have been a serious accident while returning to Askov from Sturgeon Lake on Highway 1. A .22 caliber bullet came through the windshield and passed between them. Where it came from, or where it went, is unknown, but J.K. heard it pass by and there is also a the hole in the windshield.
- Bennie Osladil, 10 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Emil Osladil of Finlayson was shot in the abdomen which resulted in his death at the hospital that same evening.
75 Years Ago
August 19, 1948
- Babe Ruth, one of baseball’s greatest, was laid to rest today in New York.
- Askov school will be adding four new instructors to their staff for the 1948-49 term.
- Rev. and Mrs. Armin G. Mueller of Finlayson are happy over the arrival of a son, Michael born on Aug. 11.
- Kenneth Beise of Nickerson and Gladys Dahlman were married Saturday evening at Grand Lake.
- The following took first communion at St. Mary’s Willow River Church Sunday: Jean Novak, Laverne Novak, Rose Mielke, Shirley Anderson, Bernice Koslosky, Phyllis Koetecky, Allan Novak, David Koetecky, Robert Gerard, Leroy Dobosenski and Kenneth Smekofske.
50 Years Ago
August 16, 1973
- Finlayson merchants will be hosting a two day event on Sept. 1 and 2 with food, games and other activities.
- In Nickerson, all of Anna Bloom’s 13 children and their families gathered at her home Sunday afternoon for a family get together.
- Remember to vote for the Askov Festival Queen of 1973. The three finalists are: Eleanor Dahl, Edith Hansen and Marilyn Johnson. The ballot form is in the paper .
- Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Griffin of Kerrick are happy parents of a baby girl born Aug. 7. She has been named Janette Ann.
25 Years Ago
August 19, 1998
- Willow River school board has approved the contract of Drew Johnson, the new high school principal.
- Bruno had a great fireworks display this year for their annual days celebration.
- Duquette man, Chad Keyport, age 19, died in car fire that took place on Aug. 13th.
10 Years Ago
August 15, 2013
- Keith Rohloff was appointed and sworn in Aug. 7 to fill Yvette Maloney’s vacated seat on the Askov City Council.
- Mark and Renee Sagvold are happy over another new grandchild. She has been named Brooklyn.
