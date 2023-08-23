The start of the school year is fast approaching, the hum of students will soon be heard in the halls and classrooms of the schools again. After three months of summer vacation, it is not only time for the students to start learning and remembering their math and reading skills, sharing with each other, helping each other, paying attention to the instructions given by the teachers, but it is also that time when drivers all over will have to start sharing, noticing, and paying attention to the big yellow buses once again.
For those drivers, it is remembering that you might have to leave a bit earlier now so you do not get caught behind that school bus. Remembering that when you do get behind or are approaching a school bus that you give the bus at least 25 feet in front and in back of the bus.
Be mindful of when you see a school bus that kids will be present, and many times, their judgment is not the best and can dart out from anywhere.
Even though you might be in a hurry to get to work, or get home, or maybe even your favorite fishing hole, never pass a school bus when the amber lights are flashing and for sure never pass when the red lights are flashing and the stop arm is out.
School buses have an eight way warning light system; the driver initializes the amber lights when they are approaching a bus stop, usually within 100-300 feet from the stop. This is a warning to drivers around the bus that the bus is approaching a bus stop. It is time to slow down and watch for children, because kids will be kids, you never know where they will dart out of, so passing a bus with the amber lights on is not an option, In a very short while the red lights will come on and the stop arm will pop out when the door is activated and that is when the kids will either come across the road to get on the bus, or come out of the bus to unload.
Schools train the kids to make sure they watch their bus driver and wait for a signal to show that it is safe to cross the road. Again kids are kids and sometimes they do not pay attention or follow directions, so even if you do not see kids it does not mean it is safe to pass a school bus. It is smarter to wait until the bus has completed the stop and start to pull away before you pass a school bus.
School Districts and School Bus Contractors all over Minnesota have taken advantage of the State funded Stop Arm Grant. Willow River and Barnum School District have taken advantage of this grant and were able to upgrade their buses with the latest cameras inside and put stop arm cameras on the outside of the school bus to help with the safety of transporting your kids to and from school.
Some might think that schools are in the business of seeking out stop arm violations, but in all actuality we are not. Our #1 goal is to make sure your kids, grandkids, cousins, nephews, nieces arrive to and from school safely. During that process should someone do something stupid and pass a school bus we are then prepared to capture their make, model, and license plate number of the vehicle, and sometimes who was driving, we can then download the video of the violation give it to law enforcement, and they can then come visit you and have a chat with you, with the end result in being at the very least a warning, or a citation & fine, and if kids are outside the bus when you pass a gross misdemeanor.
Drivers who violate the law face a $500 fine.
Drivers can face more severe criminal charges for passing a school bus on the right, passing when a child is outside the bus, or injuring or killing a child.
As the Transportation Supervisor at Willow River and Barnum, a great thing to do before school starts is to talk to your kids and explain to them the importance of paying attention at the bus stop, and watching the bus driver, waiting until the driver signals them that it is safe to cross the street and get on the bus.
A good reminder also is to explain to your kids the school bus rules:
• Stay in your seat and face forward when the bus is moving.
• Keep the aisle open, keep your feet and objects out of the aisle.
• No eating or drinking on the bus.
• Be respectful of others
• Always use inside voices
• Do not throw object in or out of the bus
• No pushing, shoving, or fighting
• No harassment or bullying
• Listen to the bus driver
By following the bus rules everyone will have a safe ride to and from school and the bus driver can concentrate on driving the bus, and making sure the kids get on and off the bus safely.
