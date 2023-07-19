Nice, mild temperatures have been our daily “norm” here at our place for weeks now. So, I hesitate to say how much I love these days after watching the weather news across the rest of the United States. Wow, have we been lucky.
My two horses seem happy with this weather, but swarms of flies are quite a nuisance to them. And speaking of swarms, I fought a huge nest of wasps under our picnic table for 3 days. These little guys were tough, the wasp spray was not convincing them to move out or taking their dome home down. I went through two cans of spray, and finally took a water hose to remove the nest, and it was successful. By my side in the battle was my faithful German Shepherd, crazy dog.
Since Gary Meyer’s discharge in early June the University continues regular monitoring for evidence of heart rejection. Thus far, all results are showing he is doing well, and improving. And thanks to the guidance of our Sandstone Hospital physical therapy staff, he has been working hard on rebuilding his leg strength.
Summer is the best time of year for family reunions. Gary and I attended a family reunion for the Mecl family last Saturday at Lake George. We had lots of laughs and tons of great food. Smoked turkey is prepared by cousin Larry, Oak Grove, and his brother Auggie, Seattle, Wash. There were numerous hotdishes in crock pots on a counter, and a kitchen center table was covered with sandwiches, salads, deviled eggs and fresh fruits.
I was reading about various car shows this summer. That had my mind wander to my early driving days, like right back to 1969. I just got hired for a job at a hospital in downtown Minneapolis, I needed a car so I found a used one to buy. Before buying, my dad said I had to tell my grandfather about it first. It turned out grandfather didn’t want me to get a “used” car. When my confusion cleared, he loaned me $2000 and I got a brand new 1969 Pontiac LeMans. Every payday, I sent payments to grandpa and the last payment he sent a letter to me saying it was paid in full and he was proud.
Well, anyway my next car was a stick shift, and I loved driving that, especially in snow, and on slippery roads. In those years as I drove I was listening to music on the AM stations. Although my 1975 Camaro was a stick shift, it wasn’t a fast car, but boy did it attract local police. I always thought the movie “Smokey and the Bandit” in 1977 had their highway patrols a little over sensitive.
My point is this, we have said good bye to the Pontiac, stick shifts (only one manufacture remains), and now AM radio stations are being dropped. I listen to talk radio on AM stations, I’m OK not driving a stick shift, but not sure electric is good enough for rural residents. And the auto driving feature, I want to see that on icy roads before I’m getting into one of those.
The 1st of August is National Night Out in Finlayson. You will want to mark that down. Have a good week.
