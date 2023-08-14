A Hinckley man is being charged by the Pine County Attorney’s office for two felony counts of second degree manslaughter, felony child endangerment and gross misdemeanor negligent storage of firearms after the death of a three-year-old under his supervision on August 8.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Aug. 8 around 9:07 p.m., the Pine County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address on 1st Street SW in Hinckley on a report that a three-year-old child had shot himself in the head and was not breathing. Law enforcement arrived at the residence and was met by a male in the driveway identified as Roy Dean Pauza-Moore, age 26, who said the child, identified as Pauza-Moore’s son, was in the upstairs bedroom. The officer located the child with another male who lived in Pauza-Moore’s residence attending to him saying, “He’s gone.” The child was pronounced deceased at 9:26 p.m.
Inside the bedroom, law enforcement observed blood between the bed and the north wall and saw a holster and a cellphone in the same area. The officer also observed a black-colored pistol on an open shelf on a gun cabinet cabinet on the west bedroom wall. The firearm was a SIG 9mm semi-automatic pistol.
Law enforcement observed that the floors and counters were dirty and there were several holes in the sheetrock throughout the home. In the living room on the main floor, there was a desktop computer with some type of game in progress on the screen, stated the report. There were alcohol bottles on the kitchen table and beer cans on the desk in the living room. The home appeared to have three levels.
Law enforcement observed that the child had severe trauma to his head and a large amount of blood present. Also observed was a black handgun holster on the floor next to a spent 9mm shell casing.
The other man in the residence said that he and Pauza-Moore were downstairs in the house playing video games when they heard a gunshot, went upstairs and found the child lying on the floor between the bed and the north wall. Pauza-Moore picked up the child and placed him on the bed, according to the complaint. Pauza-Moore stated that he called 911 while the other man attempted life-saving measures on the child.
The other man told law enforcement that the child was in the upstairs bedroom by himself while Pauza-Moore was on the main level playing video games. Pauza-Moore said the child was upstairs in his bedroom watching movies on Pauza-Moore’s cell phone while he was playing video games. Pauza-Moore said he heard a “thump” and a gunshot.
Pauza-Moore said his 9mm handgun was laying on the floor next to the child and that Pauza-Moore picked up the handgun and put it in the open compartment on the safe. Pauza-Moore said the handgun was loaded and left sitting on top of his unlocked gun safe in the shelf while the child was alone in his bedroom. He said the gun safe was tipped over when he and the roommate entered the bedroom after hearing the gunshot, according to the complaint. Pauza-Moore told officers he believed the child had knocked the safe over because the child had done that before. He stated that he kept his handgun in an unenclosed and unsecured area in the gun safe.
The child’s mother reported that she moved out of the Hinckley home on June 26. Court documents show both she and Pauza-Moore filed for divorce on Aug. 4. The mother of the child told law enforcement that the child began sleeping in his father’s room after the other man moved in and confirmed that Pauza-Moore had kept guns in the closet and often kept the loaded 9mm handgun on his desk in the living room. The mother said that she told Pauza-Moore to lock up the guns and to keep out of reach of the child, according to the complaint. She said that Pauza-Moore had a gun safe but “never used it to store his guns” while she was living in the house.
An autopsy showed an intermediate range of fire and perforating wound of the head as cause of death with no other injuries identified.
The second degree manslaughter felony charge (culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk) comes with a maximum prison sentence of ten years and/or a $20,000 fine. The second degree manslaughter felony charge (commit or attempt to commit violation) also comes with a maximum prison sentence of ten years and/or a $20,000 fine. The child endangerment by firearm access felony charge comes with a maximum jail sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine. Pauza-Moore is also being charged with a gross misdemeanor negligent storage of firearms charge which comes with a maximum jail sentence of 364 days and/or a $3,000 fine.
A criminal record search showed no other related criminal charges or convictions of Pauza-Moore.
