Do you have an interest in gardening? Would you like to take a basic University of Minnesota horticulture online course? Would you be willing to share your gardening knowledge and experience in your community? If you can answer yes to these questions, then you should apply to become a U of M Extension County Master Gardener. Now is the time to apply for the Master Gardener core course before October 1.
Applications now being accepted to become a Master Gardener
