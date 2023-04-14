As the snow thaws and green grass begins to shape the landscape, the city of Hinckley prepares for a change this spring as City Administrator Kyle Morell steps out of the Hinckley office, and into Scandia’s.
On March 13, Morell announced at the City Council meeting his resignation as the City Administrator. He had accepted a City Administrator position in Scandia, which he states is closer to his home in Forest Lake. Morell explained that this will allow him to spend more time with his family.
Morell began his journey in city affairs when he was living in Illinois, where he grew up, “I enjoyed the ability to effect change within the community. After college, it was the only career I seriously considered.”
Morell joined Hinckley’s City Council in July of 2010, and has been commuting to the city for the past 13 years.
“I’m extremely proud of the work council, staff, and I have done during my time in Hinckley. We were able to turn the old lumber yard property into the Public Safety Building without increasing the city’s tax rate. We have worked hard to maintain and upgrade the city’s infrastructure in a cost effective, and responsible manner,” Morell explained.
These successes were, of course, met with challenges. He explained that there have been challenges in this position during his time in Hinckley, but states that with the help of the council and city staff, he was able to overcome them.
“I hope the city of Hinckley continues to grow and thrive under its new leadership.” Morell said.
Morell stated that he will miss the relationships he has built with the council, staff, and the public, “I have spent more than a quarter of my life here. I will always look back on this time with fond memories and a smile on my face.”
As for the new city administrator that fills his shoes, Morell states that, “Hinckley is a great place to work, with a passionate and dedicated Council and staff.”
Morell’s last day as City Administrator for Hinckley is Friday, April 14, “I want to thank the city council, staff, and the public for 13 great years. I have enjoyed every minute of my time in Hinckley. I wish the city nothing but the best for the future.”
