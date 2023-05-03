Naturally on an unseasonably seasonable day, the birds act as cheerleaders. The white-throated sparrows whistled, “Old Sven Peterson, Peterson, Peterson” and chorus frogs sounded like a thumbnail running down the teeth of a comb.
There was a first spring male summer tanager in my yard at the end of April. I thanked him. A Cooper’s hawk hunted the yard. Birds flee or freeze in place when this happens. The first bird to return to the feeders is almost always a chickadee.
As I fled a store, I heard a purple martin cheerleading practice and looked up to see American white pelicans flying low enough that the nuptial tubercles on their bills were exceptionally evident and above them, a red-tailed hawk circled. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology says the pelican’s wingspan reaches 114 inches and the hawk’s stretches to only 52 inches. I love being astonished.
I watched grackles and red-winged blackbirds mob a crow in the air, forcing the bigger bird to the ground. As the crowd dispersed, the crow flew into a spruce tree. Bad decision. The tree was filled with blackbirds, most of whom joined the fray and chased the crow from the scene. Later, I saw a crow bothering a bald eagle in flight and buzzing the tower of an American coot feeding on the grass.
My yard welcomed red admiral butterflies and their black, orange and white coloration. They came from the southern United States. Red admirals can’t survive the cold, so each fall they flee south, spending the winter in the deep south. They lay eggs, die, the eggs hatch and when spring comes, a new generation begins migrating north at 30-40 miles a day, repopulating the northern states. Stinging nettles are the host plant that the butterfly lays its eggs on and the caterpillars feed upon.
