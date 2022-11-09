Caring for birds after they hit the window

I was talking on the phone with my husband when I heard the telltale thump against one of our windows. It was louder than most and so I imagined it was a larger bird that hit. I said goodbye and headed out onto the deck to find the unfortunate bird. It was nowhere to be seen. However, our dog Poncho, was standing in the tall grass at the edge of our ‘lawn’ and nosing something on the ground. That was my clue. I told him to ‘leave it alone.’ Luckily, he doesn’t feel the same antagonism towards birds that he feels towards squirrels.
I walked over and there sitting at his feet, was a Mourning Dove. It was alert but obviously stunned and I didn’t know how badly injured it might be. I picked it up (it filled my palm) and carried it back to the house. One side of its head was slightly depressed, and its beak was slightly open. I also noticed that it had a lot of newly emerging feathers still covered in sheaths on its back. Mourning Doves go through molt (get new feathers) through October.
Normally I put birds in paper bags when I find them on the deck, but for this bird I found an empty box that was just the right fit. I lowered it down so that it was sitting as it had been outside and then I closed the top. I have written about this practice before, and it is one of the best ways of giving birds another chance after they’ve flown into a window. Sometimes they are mortally injured, but more often they are just knocked ‘cuckoo’ (my scientific choice of word) and need a safe place to recover. Left outside they are vulnerable to predators (house cats most often) or succumb to overheating or hypothermia. By placing them in a bag (with the top closed and secured) or in a box, they have the benefits or darkness, quiet and safe temperatures. You really don’t need to worry about disease when you handle these birds, but it’s always wise to wash your hands afterwards.
This happened in mid-afternoon, so I figured I would wait a few hours before checking on it. Typically, if a bird recovers you will hear it hopping around or fluttering in the bag and you will know it’s ready to go. There had been no noise coming from the box and I expected the worst, but I was wrong. As soon
as I started to open the top there was a commotion from within, so I carried the box outdoors and set it on the deck railing. When I opened it, the dove was very much alive and wanting to escape, but it couldn’t fly out of the box by itself, so I reached in, clasped it and lifted it out. I set it on the deck railing, opened my hand and within moments it took off and flew towards the trees.
Mourning Doves did not show up at our home until the last decade and then they would leave in the winter months. Now they are year around residents, and we enjoy their soft beauty and gentle sounds. When they take off suddenly you hear a sound you might mistake for a call. It is higher pitched but is created by the air passing through special flight feathers at the rear of the wing that vibrate and make the sound – also called a ‘wing whistle’. This sound is basically an alarm call to other birds. It is sometimes heard when doves land as well.
I hope this story will convince you to always check when you hear something strike the window. The quicker you get out to see if the bird has been injured or stunned, the more likely it is to survive. One of the main reasons collisions happen is because of the siting of our bird feeders. Our windows reflect the landscape—trees, sky, clouds— making the transparent surface appear as open space. If you are having multiple window strikes, try moving the feeders closer in, so that when startled, the bird doesn’t have enough room to build up speed and hit the window with force.
