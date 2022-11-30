Wingin’ It Kate Crowley

I think this is going to be the winter of woodpeckers here at our place. In Minnesota, there are nine species of woodpeckers (including the yellow-shafted flicker and yellow-bellied sapsucker). A couple – the black-backed and three-toed are only found in our far northern bogs or coniferous forests. The red-headed woodpecker is found in the southern and western parts of the state. Its preferred habitat is oak Savannah’s. For the most part, what you can expect to see here in the winter are the downy, hairy, pileated and red-bellied woodpeckers. 

