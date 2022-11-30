I think this is going to be the winter of woodpeckers here at our place. In Minnesota, there are nine species of woodpeckers (including the yellow-shafted flicker and yellow-bellied sapsucker). A couple – the black-backed and three-toed are only found in our far northern bogs or coniferous forests. The red-headed woodpecker is found in the southern and western parts of the state. Its preferred habitat is oak Savannah’s. For the most part, what you can expect to see here in the winter are the downy, hairy, pileated and red-bellied woodpeckers.
Even though they are not the most colorful of our birds – the male and female downy and hairy have red caps and both male and female pileated have red on their heads – they nevertheless provide action and entertainment on a daily basis. Insects are the natural food for woodpeckers, and they can still find them in winter, though it takes more work. This is why they are constantly pounding on trees. Dead trees have the greatest potential for harboring larvae and adult insects, but occasionally woodpeckers do hammer on live trees, which can be distressing for those of us who have planted these trees. It is also not uncommon for the woodpeckers to turn their attention to cedar siding on our homes. This is even more distressing for the homeowner.
The most striking of all the woodpeckers is the Pileated. It is the largest of the woodpecker family – you might call them the monarchs of the forest. Instead of a crown they wear a fiery red crest that sweeps back to a point on its head. The body plumage is a solid charcoal black, with white stripes running back from the beak across the face to the back of the neck and curving down the chest. The female’s red crown begins halfway back on its head. A male’s would stretch from the forehead all the way back to the point of the crown. And it has a red ‘mustache’, (a strip of feathers leading back from the end of the beak) while the female has a black one. Weighing 10-16 ounces, (nearly four times as much as a hairy woodpecker) with a wingspan of 27-30” and a body length of 16.5”, it is only slightly smaller than an American Crow. Its manner of flight is dramatic as well. When it comes into our feeders it is a sudden, swooping glide, like a kamikaze fighter.
Dryocopus pileatus is the scientific name for this bird. The Greek translation of the first word means ‘tree’ and ‘cleaver’ or ‘wood cutter’. That’s about as accurate as you can get for this bird with a beak powerful enough to excavate square or rectangular holes 6” in width. Their nest cavities are 8” across and 10-30” deep. Here in the northern regions, they live in mixed conifer and deciduous forests. Birches, oaks, maples, pines, ash and basswood are favorites. Our forest has a preponderance of red and white pine, as well as lots of balsam fir and aspen.
In our ten acres of woods, we also have a lifetime supply of dead or dying trees. I have found one tree that looked like a piece of standing, arboreal Swiss cheese. The pileated’s had thoroughly scrounged through this old snag. It won’t be long before it topples over from lack of structural support.
Besides the need to excavate nightly roost cavities and nest cavities, these woodpeckers are constantly on the hunt for the protein they get from insects. Their specialty is carpenter ants. They have the ability to pinpoint a colony within a trunk with great accuracy. Some believe they do this by picking up on the formic acid given off by the ants, or by the particular hollow sound in a trunk. Whatever technique they use, they are experts. The stomach of one pileated had 2600 ants in it.
The other characteristic that sets the pileated woodpecker apart from its peers is its loud, raucous, call. It is described as ‘yucka, yucka, yucka, yucka’ and ‘cuk, cuk, cuk, cuk,’ I really can’t find a way to describe with words the yodel-like call it gives, but this was the model for the cartoon character we grew up with – Woody the Woodpecker – both the call and the image. How many kids knew that there actually was a bird that looked like Woody? I was probably 30 years old when I saw my first one.
Many people often describe them as almost prehistoric in appearance and I have read about fossils of dinosaurs that have connections to our current birds. Archeologists have discovered a way to recover melanosomes in well-preserved fossils. Found in the tails, back and other parts of dinosaur’s bones, these melanosomes (containing melanin) will soon allow paleoartists to paint whole feathered dinosaurs. I saw one illustration that showed one creature with red, black and white feathers: a dead ringer for todays pileated.
