EC Grad receives National Award

Kelsey (Edwards) Borchert was chosen as one of three teachers nationwide who won the More Than A Teacher award which gives three special education teachers sensory equipment for their schools. Borchert has been employed by Northland Learning Center in Virginia for seven years, and this year is assigned to Ely Washington Elementary building only.
Borchert is an East Central Eagle athlete of the class of 2004. After graduation, she went to Vermillion Community College for two years where she met her husband. They moved to Barnesville, Minn. where she finished her bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Moorhead State University.
Moving back to Ely, she was the parent educator for two years and then taught preschool for six years before going back to school for her Early Childhood Special Education degree. She serves families and children ages 0-7, with a variety of developmental delays. Her job takes her to their homes, preschool, daycare or school settings.
Borchert was nominated by Micah Perry, a parent of a child she worked with. She and her son, Gnarr, came to Borchert just as they were beginning their journey into a diagnosis of Autism. Borchert said “We spent a lot of time together, navigating options and just listening and validating her concerns.” Perry always had great questions and Borchert said they worked well together. She had always been so grateful and thankful. “I was so humbled and happy she felt that way.”
The More Than Project was founded by two mothers that have children with Autism. A Minnesota mom, Kate Swenson, from Finding Cooper’s Voice, offers support to families beginning their journey into Autism. Kate and Amanda Deluca, a mother of a child with Autism, co-founded, The More Than Project. They wanted to create a foundation that honored and thanked caregivers of children with disabilities. The Spotlight Project, a company that employs adults with disabilities and Fun and Function, a company that sells sensory friendly equipment, came together to offer the award of a sensory space to three teachers in the nation.
Borchert will meet with the design team next week to discuss details of the sensory room. She hopes to have a combination of large muscle equipment as well as a space to decompress and calm when a child is overstimulated.
“My mom, Deb Edwards, was a special education teacher and I grew up admiring her ability to work with all types of kids,” said Borchert.
Borchert has had so many amazing people around her as she has grown as an educator. “My job is amazing and I love learning from other teachers, occupational therapist, physical therapist, and speech therapists,” said Borchert. “I also am surrounded by amazing staff and couldn’t be more-proud to work in a school that values all kinds of kids and their families.” Borchert stated “The children I work with are some of the most amazing little people you will ever meet.”
Borchert has been married for 15 years to her husband, who is a sheriff’s deputy and they have three daughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.