EC Grad receives National Award

East Central graduate Kelsey (Edwards) Borchert won a national award for Special Education teachers. She is pictured above with her husband and three children.

 

Kelsey (Edwards) Borchert was chosen as one of three teachers nationwide who won the More Than A Teacher award which gives three special education teachers sensory equipment for their schools. Borchert has been employed by Northland Learning Center in Virginia for seven years, and this year is assigned to Ely Washington Elementary building only.  

