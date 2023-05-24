High school art students near and far gathered at the Hinckley-Finlayson small gym on the morning of Wednesday, May 10, for the annual Great River Conference (GRC) Art Show. While it is a judged and ribboned event, the true award is the artist’s self-satisfaction.
Schools in attendance this year included Pine City, Rush City, Braham, Isle, and of course the host school, Hinckley-Finlayson. A handful of other schools were invited, but it is a challenging task that takes an entire year’s worth of program commitment to complete a compliment of art for such a show.
The schools in attendance are known for their rich art program which means, from a competitive standpoint, it is a tough crowd to compete with. However, from a creative standpoint, it is an inspiring group of schools for students and art teachers alike to work with, and therefore an opportunity to grow.
The Art Show has six special award categories, and Hinckley-Finlayson students won two of them. Kenna Johnson won the award for the “Most Hilarious” artwork of the show, and Miah Keller won the award for the “Most Creative Art.” Many of those familiar with the art program at HFHS were quoted as saying that taking home awards for “Most Hilarious” and “Most Creative” is more of an expectation than an honor.
While it doesn’t count in terms of awarded ribbons, it does count in our hearts; Miah Keller came in second for the People’s Choice award.
A special thanks to the handful of artists who are now closing their K-12 art careers: seniors Trinity Blakey, Kenna Johnson, Devyn Klar, Dana Marks, Ailah Reynolds, and Bryan Blowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.