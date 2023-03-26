The Hinckley Fire Department has reported five runs in the month of February. It was reported that one of the trucks was struck on the freeway with minor damage to the truck. The fire department is working with the city to get that repaired. No one was reported injured. As for traffic on the freeway, there have been rollovers, and two vehicle fires reported. There are some concerns about the money that is being spent on these calls, and money coming into the fire department which the council is looking into.
Possible Annexation
The planning commission had moved to annex property for Barry Township. A speaker for Barry Township had come to express concern that their main concern was if this was going to be an ongoing issue in the coming years. It was stated that Barry Township and the city of Hinckley wanted to make a committee for an orderly annexation agreement.
Cannabis discussion
The city council stated that the topic of cannabis will have to be discussed in future meetings as the legality of the substance could soon be changed to legal in the next few weeks or months from the state of Minnesota.
Main Street parking discussion
The city has plans to reevaluate the parking on main street as the need to add handicap parking and ramps as come up. They have plans to meet with contractors for this project when the snow melts.
