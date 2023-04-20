Hinckley City Council news briefs

A public hearing was held in regards to the property 106 Poplar Lane South. The city would like to move to Code Enforcement Action. This property has been vacant for the past couple of years according to the new City Administrator Interim, Linda Woulfe. The property is hazardous and not maintained. Letters had been sent to the owners, but contact has been unsuccessful. An Order for Abatement is in the works. Woulfe states that the council does have to give the owners a chance to respond to the fine and order for abatement before they can take affirmative action on the property.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.