Hinckley City Council news briefs

A public hearingwas held in regards to the property 106 Poplar Lane South. The city would like to move to Code Enforcement Action. This property has been vacant for the past couple of years according to the new City Administrator Interim, Linda Woulfe. The property is hazardous and not maintained. Letters had been sent to the owners, but contact has been unsuccessful. An Order for Abatement is in the works. Woulfe states that the council does have to give the owners a chance to respond to the fine and order for abatement before they can take affirmative action on the property.
According to Fire ChiefElliot Golly, the fire team has seen a busy month. Alongside lift assists, ice chunks have been reported falling off and breaking meters, causing gas leaks. Golly states that the fire department is working with Minnesota Energy to get that taken care of. Golly also reports that structure fires have been busy. The fire department is also preparing for flood season.
Firehouse Liquors seesa new assistant. Cassie White was introduced at the April 11 City Council meeting. The liquor store hopes to see a rise in sales with the weather turning for the warmer seasons.
City Administrator, Kyle Morell, explained that the city will have to buy more sand and salt for next year’s snowfall after this year’s winter had taken a toll on the city’s resources.
The City Councildiscussed the community center and how much to charge meetings and organizations that rent the space. At this time, nothing was moved to motion, and a meeting on this topic is being planned for the future.
Woulfe reported thatas of April 11, 2023, the board had received eight applicants for a permanent City Administrator position. Four meet the qualifications. Woulfe recommends that the council and department head, such as Firehouse Liquors and the Fire Department, hold interviews on April 20. Interviews would take 45 minutes, and are open to the public.
Northern LightsAlliance Board Public Relations has asked Hinckley City Council to send letters of support for the NLX railroad project. They are seeking letters of support of MnDot. Mayor, Don Zemen, stated that he was not comfortable moving forward because the letter did not specify any details about what’s expected of the city. Morell agreed to this stating that the council already received complaints about the number of trains that go through the town. It was agreed to not sign the letter.
