Museum book

The Hinckley Fire Museum recently acquired a first edition print of this book titled ‘Minnesota Forest Fires”. It was written by, Rev. Wilkinson in 1895, just one year after the Great Hinckley Fire. It relates memorials of Minnesota fires of 1894, a great deal of the book is about the Hinckley Fire. The information in the book is some of the earliest and most accurate books in the museum. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.