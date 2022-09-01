The Hinckley Fire Museum recently acquired a first edition print of this book titled ‘Minnesota Forest Fires”. It was written by, Rev. Wilkinson in 1895, just one year after the Great Hinckley Fire. It relates memorials of Minnesota fires of 1894, a great deal of the book is about the Hinckley Fire. The information in the book is some of the earliest and most accurate books in the museum.
