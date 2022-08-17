Hinckley Knights Advance to State Tournament

The Hinckley Knights are heading to state for the 24th time after defeating Mora, Ramsey and Princeton. 

 

 Terry Bullock | North Pine County News

The Hinckley Knights townball club earned a berth in the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Class ‘C’ State Tournament, winning its way to the Region 1C Tournament title game over the weekend. It will be the team’s 24th appearance in the state tournament, and its first since 2015. The Knights will travel to Miesville, Minn. to play the Richmond Royals in the first round on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 4:30 p.m.

