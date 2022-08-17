Hinckley Knights Advance to State Tournament

The Hinckley Knights townball club earned a berth in the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Class ‘C’ State Tournament, winning its way to the Region 1C Tournament title game over the weekend. It will be the team’s 24th appearance in the state tournament, and its first since 2015. The Knights will travel to Miesville, Minn. to play the Richmond Royals in the first round on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 4:30 p.m.
Having lost one game last weekend in the double-elimination tournament, the Knights had to play back through the bracket, which meant winning twice on Saturday and once on Sunday to make it to state.
The team’s first opponent was the Mora Blue Devils. Hinckley got on the board in the first, when second baseman Cory Schmidt hit a double, scoring catcher Trevor Johnson and putting Hinckley up 1-0. Mora jumped into a 5-1 lead in the second, but Hinckley got a run back in the third with an RBI single from Schmidt brought in left fielder Max Sickler. In the fifth, Trevor Johnson drew a walk and pitcher Isaiah Hasz doubled to put runners on second and third. A grounder by Schmidt was mishandled, and both Johnson and Hasz came in to score. In the top of the seventh, Hinckley took the lead when Trevor Johnson singled, and Hasz followed with a two-run home run. First baseman Shawn Ausmus followed with a solo homer, bringing the score to 7-5. The Knights added insurance in the top of the ninth. The Knights added insurance in the top of the ninth. Isaiah Brennan stepped up and hit a bases-loaded single, scoring two, and left fielder Jacob Perrotti followed with another single, giving Hinckley a 10-6 lead, and the win.
The team’s 13 hits were evenly spread, with four players tallying two hits each and five others with one. Hasz and Ausmus had home runs, Hasz and Schmidt had doubles. Schmidt had four RBIs, Hasz and Brennan had two apiece, and Ausmus and Perrotti each had one. TJ Johnson and Max Sickler each stole a base. Isaiah Hasz got the win, pitching seven innings, with five earned runs on 8 hits, walking three and striking out six. TJ Johnson worked the final two innings in relief, giving up one hit, with two walks and two strikeouts.
The win matched Hinckley with the Ramsey Renegades Saturday night. Ramsey scored two runs early, but a Schmidt single in the bottom of the inning brought in a run, and when Ausmus reached on an error, two more runs came in and Hinckley took the lead 3-2. In the second, the Renegades had a runner on first, and the next batter hit a double, but center fielder Max Sickler threw the runner out at home. In the sixth, a sacrifice fly from Sickler scored a run, and Trevor Johnson followed with an RBI single, to increase the Knights’ lead to 5-2. Hinckley added a run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Brennan, putting the Knights up 6-2, which was the final.
Ausmus and Schmidt led the offense with two hits each. Sickler, Trevor Johnson, TJ Johnson, Hasz, Willis, Perrotti and Brennan each had one hit, toward the team’s 11 in the game. Ausmus had two RBIs, Sickler, Schmidt, Trevor Johnson and Brennan each had one. Sickler and Brennan each had sacrifice flies. Sickler stole two bases and Willis stole one. Willis got the win, pitching all nine innings, giving up two runs on seven hits, walking three and striking out four.
In a rematch of last year’s semifinal, the Knights faced the Princeton Panthers in a pitcher’s duel, featuring their top pitcher and Hinckley’s Ben Sickler. An RBI single by Willis in the fourth put the Knights up 1-0. In the sixth. Willis singled to drive in runners on second and third and scooted to second when the throw came home. Shortstop Isaiah Brennan then singled to center, extending the lead to 4-0. Princeton got a run in the sixth, but the Knights responded with back-to-back doubles from Trevor Johnson and Hasz. TJ Johnson followed with a single, to score Hasz. TJ stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball. Then, a Willis single pushed TJ across the plate, and the Knights lead grew to 7-1. The Panthers got two runs in the bottom of the ninth, but it was not enough to overcome the Hinckley lead, and the game ended 7-3.
Lucas Willis led the offense, going 4-4. Isaiah Brennan had two hits, and Trevor Johnson, TJ Johnson, Hasz, Schmidt, and Ausmus each had one, for the team total of 11. Willis collected three RBIs, while Hasz, TJ Johnson and Brennan each had one. Hasz and Trevor Johnson had doubles, and TJ Johnson stole a base. Pitcher Ben Sicker got the complete-game win, with three runs on 11 hits, walking one and striking out five.
All that remained was a game against the Isanti Redbirds, to determine which teams would be the first and second seeds to state. Ausmus led off the second with a single. Jarrod Brennan singled, and his son, shortstop Isaiah Brennan, singled behind him. Ausmus tried to score, but the third baseman was in his path. The umpire called obstruction and awarded home to Ausmus, putting Hinckley on the board 1-0. The Redbirds had a big inning in the sixth, going up 4-1. Both teams had some base runners in the innings to follow, but were not able to score.
Isaiah Brennan and Schmidt each had two hits in the game, and Hasz, Ausmus and Jarrod Brennan each had one, for the team total of seven. Isaiah Brennan had a double. Max Sickler stole a base. Starting pitcher Dez LeTexier took the loss, giving up four runs on five hits, walking six and striking out one in five and two-thirds innings. Reliever Jarrod Brennan worked an inning and a third of relief, and Max Sickler mopped up, striking out one.
Follow the team online at HinckleyKnights.com or on Facebook and Twitter @HinckleyKnights.
