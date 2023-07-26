Hinckley Schools is seeing the need for extra support with tutoring to bring grades up in reading and math.
According to Reading Corps, Math Corps, and Early Learning Corps lead program manager, Kate Zimmer, the Corps are partnering with Hinckley Elementary and are looking for people to tutor preschool through third grade students. “Two more tutors are needed for the upcoming school year–one Reading Tutor and one Early Learning Tutor.” Zimmer states.
Zimmer also states that in the past year, six tutors were placed in Hinckley Schools. “We’re looking forward to bumping that number up to seven in 2023-24.”
When it comes to tutoring, Zimmer states that there is a need for extra support, but is proud of the impact the corps has already made in the district and is excited to continue the partnership and serve even more students.
With challenges, however, positives follow. “Students who receive tutoring make incredible gains and get on-track faster. They often make more than a year’s progress during the school year. During the 2022-23 school year alone, our six tutors served a total of 111 students,” Zimmer explains.
Reading, Math and Earlier Learning Corps first partnered with Hinckley-Finlayson School District in 2015 and resumed that partnership in 2021. “The need is great across the state, and we’re proud to be able to provide extra support to help students succeed,” Zimmer states.
The goal of tutoring for Hinckley-Finlayson is to help students create strong reading and math skills. Zimmer says that students with stronger reading and math skills are more likely to be successful learners. “Our goal is to serve as many students as we can and support growth in reading and math.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.