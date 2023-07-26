Hinckley Elementary

Hinckley Elementary will see extra tutor support in the coming school year from Reading Corps, Math Corps, and Early Learning Corps.

 

 Sierra Kingen | North Pine County News

Hinckley Schools is seeing the need for extra support with tutoring to bring grades up in reading and math.

