The Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars boys’ basketball team had two Great River Conference games last week, and the Jags walked away with two wins.
On Tuesday, Jan. 24 the Jaguars hosted the Ogilvie Lions. The Lions had been playing some good basketball lately, and H-F knew going into the game that they’d have to play some good perimeter defense to shut down Ogilvie’s talented guards. And that’s exactly what they did: the Jaguars played outstanding defense all night long which led to scoring a lot of fastbreak points. Hinckley-Finlayson came out ready to play and jumped out to an early lead against the Ogilvie. Stifling defense and some hot shooting allowed the Jaguars to lead 42-23 at halftime. The second half was more of the same, and the Jags cruised to an easy 83-39 victory. The Jaguars pride themselves in playing good hard-nosed defense and being a strong rebounding team. Rebounding was another key to the victory as the Jags out-rebounded the Lions 40-24. The Jags also had balanced scoring with Cyliss LaFave, Trey Visser, Seth Olson, Levi Degerstrom, and Jordan Masterson all scoring in double digits.
On Friday, Jan. 27 Hinckley-Finlayson traveled to Braham to take on the Bombers. Over the past several years the Bombers and Jaguars have played in many tightly-contested hard-fought games…and this game was no different. Both teams were playing hard, diving after loose balls, and fighting hard for rebounds. It was back and forth all night long. H-F enjoyed a 35-30 halftime lead, but Braham didn’t give up. The Bombers fought their way back in the second half, and took a lead as large as nine late in the half. The Jaguars kept hustling and working hard, and they chipped away at the Bomber lead. With less than two minutes to play the Bombers had a slight two point lead. The Jaguars made several defensive stops, and the Jags had several good looks to try to tie it or take the lead, but the shots just wouldn’t fall. Finally, with 23 seconds left Cyliss LaFave tied the game with a baseline jump shot. As the Bombers attempted to inbound the ball, LaFave tipped the pass and dove for the ball to try and save it from going out of bounds. He was able to tip the ball right to his teammate Levi Degerstrom who knocked down a short jumper to give the Jags a 66-64 lead with 15 seconds remaining. The Jaguars had to make a defensive stand to seal the win, and that’s exactly what they did - Seth Olson got a steal and was fouled with four seconds left. Olson made both free-throws to give H-F a 68-64 win.
Hinckley-Finlayson has two more games this week. They hosted Pillager on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and they travel to East Central on Thursday Feb. 2.
Statistical Leaders vs Ogilvie
Points
Cyliss LaFave 25; Levi Degerstrom & Jordan Masterson 14
Rebounds
Trey Visser 7; Jordan Masterson & Peyton Ammerman 6
Assists
Griffin Stiel & Cyliss LaFave 6; Jordan Masterson & Levi Degerstrom 2
Steals
Levi Degerstrom 5; Cyliss LaFave 4
Blocks
Peyton Ammerman 1
Statistical Leaders vs Braham
Points
Cyliss LaFave 23; Trey Visser 16
Rebounds
Trey Visser 9; Griffin Stiel 8
Assists
Cyliss LaFave 5; Levi Degerstrom 3
Steals
Cyliss LaFave & Levi Degerstrom 4; Seth Olson 3
Blocks
Griffin Stiel, Cyliss LaFave & Everett Ausmus 1
