The Hinckley-Finlayson boy’s basketball team traveled to Aitkin on Tuesday, March 7, to take on the Gobblers in the section 7AA tournament. Unfortunately for H-F, Aitkin ended the Jaguars season by a score of 67-58.
Aitkin jumped out to an early lead against the Jaguars scoring the first six points of the game. Although the Jags were battling hard, the shots just weren’t falling for them. At one point in the first half the Gobblers were up 21-8. Hinckley-Finlayson regrouped and started knocking down some shots. The Jags cut into the lead but still trailed 29-22 by halftime.
To start the second half, the Jaguars grabbed the momentum and continued to chip away at the Gobbler lead. Just a couple minutes into the half, HF had trimmed the deficit to only three points. Aitkin called a timeout and regrouped. Coming out of the timeout the Gobblers used their height advantage to rebuild their lead. It was a combination of their height inside and some hot 3-point shooting that ultimately led to the Jaguars demise. For the game Aitkin out-rebounded the Jags 37-24 and they scored 30 points in the paint. The Jaguars couldn’t just focus their defensive efforts inside, though: the Gobblers were shooting well from the outside too -they shot 50% from the 3-point line. All of this led to a 67-58 Aitkin victory.
The Jaguars finished their season with a 12-15 record. The Jaguars were led this season by their three senior captains, who will be sorely missed: Levi Degerstrom, Everett Ausmus and Jordan Masterson. Other members of this year’s team include Chase Klar, Cyliss LaFave, Trey Visser, Seth Olson, Griffin Stiel, Isaac Westrum, Peyton Ammerman, Ty Westrum, and Harrison Kreft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.