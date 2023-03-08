Jaguar boys fall to Cardinals

Jaguar hoopster, Cyliss LaFave, scored his 1,000 career point during the Jags game against Upsala last week.  He is only the ninth boys player in school history to join the 1,000 point club. The boys began their section 7AA playoffs when they traveled to Aitkin Tuesday night to take on the Gobblers. 

 

 Audrey Storlie | Contributed

For their last regular season game, the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars traveled to Upsala to take on the Cardinals on Friday, March 3. This game was originally scheduled to be played in December, but due to inclement weather, this game was actually rescheduled three different times. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, Upsala found their groove at the end of the season, and the Cardinals defeated the visiting Jaguars.

