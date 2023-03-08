Jaguar boys fall to Cardinals

Jaguar hoopster, Cyliss LaFave, scored his 1,000 career point during the Jags game against Upsala last week. He is only the ninth boys player in school history to join the 1,000 point club. The boys began their section 7AA playoffs when they traveled to Aitkin Tuesday night to take on the Gobblers.
For their last regular season game, the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars traveled to Upsala to take on the Cardinals on Friday, March 3. This game was originally scheduled to be played in December, but due to inclement weather, this game was actually rescheduled three different times. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, Upsala found their groove at the end of the season, and the Cardinals defeated the visiting Jaguars.
The Jaguars had a very sluggish start to the game, and quickly found themselves in a ten point deficit. H-F struggled in their half court offense against Upsala’s zone, and when they did get good shots, those shots weren’t dropping. Despite this, the Jags defense kept them in the game, and they did scratch their way back trailing only by three at halftime.
The second half was dominated by Upsala. The Jaguars’ struggles on offense continued. At times, it seemed like there was a lid on the rim as the Jags missed shots that they usually made throughout the season. For the game, H-F only shot 26.7% on two-point field goals, and 34.8% on three-point field goals. Conversely, the Cardinals shot very well: 60.7% on two-pointers and 38.1% on three-pointers. This proved to be the difference in the game as Upsala went on to win 62-45.
One very exciting positive from this game was an individual accomplishment by Jaguar 11th grade point guard, Cyliss LaFave. Cyliss knocked down a free throw in the second half to score his 1,000 point of his career! LaFave is the ninth Hinckley-Finlayson boys basketball player to join the 1,000 point club. Congratulations to Cyliss!
The Jaguars are the ten seed and traveled to Aitkin to take on the seventh seeded Gobblers in the first round. If the Jaguars beat Aitkin, they will then play on Saturday, March 11 at 4 p.m. at Hermantown High School against the winner of Esko and Greenway.
