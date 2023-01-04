The Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars boys’ basketball team traveled to Esko on December 27 and 28 to participate in their annual Coaches Classic Holiday Tournament. In the first round the Jaguars fell to the host school, the Esko Eskomos, but the Jags were able to turn it around and defeated the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers in the second round.
The first round match up against the Eskomos was a tall task for Hinckley-Finlayson. The Eskomos are enjoying an undefeated season thus far. They are a very athletic and talented team that is currently leading section 7AA. The Jaguars didn’t back down from the heavily favored Eskomos, though. The Jags came out in the first half battling hard on every possession, and they were able to keep the score within reach. At times H-F was able to frustrate Esko with their aggressive defense, and the Jaguars were able to control the rebounding too. At halftime Esko led 38-29. The second half, however, was all Esko. The Eskomos depth, talent, and athleticism took over in the 2nd half and wore down the H-F players. The Jags struggled to slow down the Esko offense, and cold shooting from the Jags allowed Esko to take control and go on to win 85-45.
Hinckley-Finlayson had a quick turnaround and had to take on Duluth Marshall in the 2nd round. The Jaguar defense had their hands full trying to shut down Brooks Johnson, a Duluth Marshall guard who is one of the top offensive players in the area. The Hilltoppers jumped out to an early lead to start the game. The Jaguars and Hilltoppers exchanged buckets throughout the half, but H-F wasn’t able to cut into the lead. At halftime the Hilltoppers led 36-27. The Jaguars regrouped at halftime, adjusted their defense, and chipped away at Marshall’s lead in the 2nd half. The Jags eventually tied the game with less than a minute remaining. The Jaguars’ stout defense then forced a Duluth Marshall turnover. H-F called a timeout to draw up a play to try to win the game. Coming out of the timeout, Jaguar guard Cyliss LaFave found his teammate Levi Degerstrom open in the corner, and Degerstrom knocked down the 3-point shot to give the Jags a 68-65 win!
The Esko Coaches Classic names players of the game after each game of the tournament. Cyliss LaFave was chosen as the Jaguars player of the game on both nights of the tournament. LaFave had a great tournament on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court.
This week Hinckley-Finlayson gets back to Great River Conference action when they play Rush City on Tuesday January 3 and Mille Lacs on Thursday January 5.
Statistical Leaders vs Esko
Points
Cyliss LaFave 15; Seth Olson 9
Rebounds
Levi Degerstrom 6; Jordan Masterson, Tony Benjamin & Seth Olson 4
