The Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars boys’ basketball team traveled to Esko on December 27 and 28 to participate in their annual Coaches Classic Holiday Tournament.  In the first round the Jaguars fell to the host school, the Esko Eskomos, but the Jags were able to turn it around and defeated the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers in the second round.

