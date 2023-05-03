Welcome to Spring! It is nice to see our Spring Activities up and running and our student athletes doing the things that they are great at. If you would like to attend a game or event, please check out our website for the most up to date information. There have been a lot of reschedules from the last month and we are updating the website, as well as Facebook, as quickly as these games and events get rescheduled. You can reach out to the High School office as well for any questions you may have.
Congratulations to ALL Kindergarten students and to ALL 12th Grade students!!
It is Graduation season for our Kindergarten students at both HES and FES. It is also Graduation season for our 12th grade students. Here are some dates and times when these Graduation ceremonies will happen:
For Kindergarten at FES, the program will be on May 12th at 1pm.
For Kindergarten at HES, the program will be on May 31st at 12:30pm in the HFHS Fine Arts Center.
For Seniors, Graduation Day is on FRIDAY May 26th at 7pm in the New High School Gym.
For Seniors, the Baccalaureate service will be virtual again this year, and it will be posted on the District Facebook Page on Thursday, May 25th in the evening.
If you have specific questions on any of these Graduation ceremonies, please reach out to the building Principal for details on these events.
As we are heading into early May, the District is still following what the State Legislators will do to see how funding will impact our School District. There are many proposed bills that will help our school District financially and there are some potential mandates that, if passed, without additional funding, could cause concern for the District budget. We are hoping the Legislators will wrap up in early to mid-May so that the District can make final decisions on staffing and programming for the 2023-24 school year.
You can feel the excitement in all buildings as we head to the end of the school year. Parents/ Guardians please continue to stick to solid routines at home so the students are able to give their best as we head to the busy and exciting time that the end of the school year brings.
As always, if you would ever like to talk about school district happenings, you can reach out any time.
Brian Masterson, Superintendent Hinckley-Finlayson Schools
