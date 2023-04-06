The Hinckley-Finlayson boy’s basketball team recently had their awards banquet. Here is a list of the awards that the players earned:
Team Awards:
2022-23 JV Jaguar Basketball Most Improved Player: Everett Mans
2022-23 JV Jaguar Basketball Practice Player of the Year: Landon Kirchmeier
2022-23 JV Jaguar Basketball Mr. Hustle: Peyton Ammerman
2022-23 JV Basketball Jaguar Pride Award: Grady Ausmus
2022-23 Varsity Jaguar Basketball Most Improved Player: Everett Ausmus
2022-23 Varsity Jaguar Basketball Practice Player of the Year: Peyton Ammerman
2022-23 Varsity Jaguar Basketball Mr. Hustle: Griffin Stiel
2022-23 Varsity Basketball Jaguar Pride Award: Jordan Masterson
2022-23 C-Team Jaguar Basketball Most Improved Player: Kieran Tvedt
2022-23 C-Team Jaguar Basketball Practice Player of the Year: Andre Buchanan
2022-23 C-Team Jaguar Basketball Mr. Hustle: Josh Lewis
2022-23 C-Team Basketball Jaguar Pride Award: Izaiah Kempert
Great River Conference Awards:
*All-Conference Honorable Mention: Jordan Masterson
*All-Conference: Cyliss LaFave & Levi Degerstrom
*Boy’s Basketball All-Academic Team (3.5 GPA or higher for varsity players): Cyliss LaFave, Chase Klar, Trey Visser, Griffin Stiel, Levi Degerstrom, Everett Ausmus, Harrison Kreft, Jordan Masterson
Section Award:
Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Team Academic Section 7AA Championship (this award is given to the team in each section that has the highest average GPA among all their varsity players. Our GPA average was 3.6). Here’s a list of the varsity players: Cyliss LaFave, Chase Klar, Trey Visser, Seth Olson, Griffin Stiel, Isaac Westrum, Peyton Ammerman, Levi Degerstrom, Everett Ausmus, Ty Westrum, Harrison Kreft, and Jordan Masterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.