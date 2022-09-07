Congratulations to the Jaguar Varsity Football Team! They opened their 2022 season with an impressive 54-0 team win over the Mille Lacs Raiders. The Jags were able to take advantage of early Raider errors and score 41 points in the first 14 minutes of the game. The breakdown of scoring is below. Next Friday, the Jaguars will travel to Coleraine, Minn. to battle the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Titans.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.