The playoffs began for Minnesota Girls Basketball last week and the Jaguars took to the road Thursday night to play Esko in the first Round of Section 7AA action. This was a rematch from last year’s playoff game and we knew that Esko would be a tough match-up for the Jaguars. However, after a slow scoring start for the Jaguars, they were able to get back on track shooting-wise in the second part of the first half, cutting what once was a 12 point lead for Esko to only nine at the half, trailing 33-24.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.