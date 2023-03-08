The playoffs began for Minnesota Girls Basketball last week and the Jaguars took to the road Thursday night to play Esko in the first Round of Section 7AA action. This was a rematch from last year’s playoff game and we knew that Esko would be a tough match-up for the Jaguars. However, after a slow scoring start for the Jaguars, they were able to get back on track shooting-wise in the second part of the first half, cutting what once was a 12 point lead for Esko to only nine at the half, trailing 33-24.
Despite Esko hitting three early three’s in the second half, the Jaguars did cut the deficit to just six points with around 11:00 to go in the game. Esko’s two leading scorers both had four fouls at this point in the game, but the Jags were unable to execute on the offensive end and Esko’s solid transition game found its footing to help them come away with win, 66-45, ending the Jaguars season for a second straight year in the Esko gym.
Scoring for the Jaguars: Hannah Hartl 14, Anna Degerstrom ten, Reese Hartl nine, Brekyn Hanson and Natalie Stafne six. Stats: Rebounds, Hanson and Gracie Olson seven; Steals, R. Hartl four; Assists, Hanson three; Blocks, Stafne two.
The Jaguars season ends with an overall record of 12-15 and a 5-7 record in the Great River Conference. At the season ending GRC coaches meeting in Ogilvie, Anna Degerstrom was voted to the All-Conference Team and Reese Hartl was selected to be Honorable Mention GRC. Congrats to both of those tremendous young ladies for having such fine seasons.
“I want to take a moment to recognize our two Senior Captains, Gracie Olson and Corrina Tvedt. These two have represented our basketball program, both on and off the court, in such an outstanding way. I am really proud to have coached them for so many years.”
Letter winners for the 2022-23 season are: Seniors, Gracie Olson and Corrina Tvedt; Juniors, Bella Bennett, Anna Degerstrom, Brekyn Hanson, Hannah Hartl, Reese Hartl, and Sydney Kreger; Sophomores, Natalie Stafne, Hayasen Taggart, and Mary Watrin; and Freshmen Haley Geiger. And a special thanks to our Student Managers, Rowan Fahey and Brooklynn Greenwaldt for helping out with all the extra stuff that people don’t realize needs doing, I really appreciate their help.
It was a very good season for the Jaguars and I look forward to the coming years with this growing program, GO JAGS!!
