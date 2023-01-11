The Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars boys’ basketball team had a pair of Great River Conference games last week, and the Jaguars won one and lost one. Hinckley-Finlayson is now currently tied for 2nd place in the conference.
On Thursday, January 5 the Jaguars traveled to Isle to take on the Mille Lacs Raiders. This game was all Jaguars. H-F came out on fire, scorching the nets for 14 made 3-pointers in the game. Six different players knocked down 3-point shots, including Seth Olson with five, and Levi Degerstrom and Cyliss LaFave each made three. Mille Lacs switched defenses often, but it didn’t seem to matter with how hot the Jags were that night. Hinckley-Finlayson finished the game with a 80-43 victory.
It was a quick turnaround for the Jaguars as they had to travel to Rush City to take on the Tigers on Friday, January 6. Unfortunately for the Jags, this game was pretty much a direct opposite of the previous night. Other than Cyliss LaFave’s six made 3-pointers and Trey Vissers two made 3-pointers, the Jaguars struggled to put the ball in the hoop. The Tigers, however, caught fire from the floor. The Tigers seemed to be able to get to the rim most of the night against the Jags defense, and the undersized Jaguars struggled to stop them from scoring. It seemed like every time H-F would prevent Rush City from driving to the hoop, the Tigers would knock down an outside jump shot. The Tigers were in control all night long, and they beat the Jaguars 91-55.
It doesn’t get any easier for Hinckley-Finlayson next week. The Jaguars have three tough games: at Milaca on Jan. 10, home against Mora on Jan. 12 and home against East Central on Jan. 13.
