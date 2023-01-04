The Hinckley-Finlayson Lady Jaguars played in the annual Chisholm Holiday Tournament this past week. They drew Chisholm in the first round of the tournament, and the BlueStreaks returned two great scorers and have tremendous size and speed. The Jags struggled greatly versus their full court pressure and they used their size and speed advantage to take a 45-5 lead at the break.
The second half was better for the Jags as we were able to slow the game down and better handle their press. The deficit was too large and Chisholm took the victory, 68-22. The BlueStreaks continued their fine play the next day as they would defeat Nashwauk-Keewatin for the championship in their home tournament.
Scoring for the Jaguars: Anna Degerstrom 10, Brekyn Hanson 4, Hannah Hartl and Sydney Kreger 3, and Hayasen Taggart 2. Stats: Rebounds, Degerstrom 6; Steals, Reese Hartl 4; Assists, Kreger 2; Blocks, H. Hartl 1.
On the second day of the tournament, the Jags were in the Consolation Championship game vs. Duluth Denfeld. The Hunters also had a size advantage but the Jaguars took the experience they have gained over the past month of playing bigger teams, and used their own pressure to make things tough for the Hunters in the first half. We forced 19 first-half turnovers and took the halftime lead over Denfeld, 21-16.
The second half was another great half of basketball for the Jaguars. They ran their presses very effectively, forcing 17 more turnovers in the second frame and we also shot the ball very well from the outside, shooting 40% from the 3-point line to take the win, 54-28 and earn the Consolation Championship. It was a great two days of team building for the Jaguars, and picking up a win in the Consolation Championship is a great positive step to take with them into 2023!!
Scoring for the Jaguars: H. Hartl 18, Degerstrom 14, R. Hartl 7, Hanson 5, Gracie Olson, Natalie Stafne, Taggart, Corrina Tvedt, and Mary Watrin 2. Stats: Rebounds, Degerstrom 15; Steals, R. Hartl 10; Assists, R. Hartl 5; Blocks, Olson 1.
The Jaguars are now 2-7 on the season with an 0-3 record in the Great River Conference.
