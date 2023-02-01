The Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars started their two game week by traveling to Oglivie on Tuesday night.  The Lions dominated the first half earlier this season on their way to winning the first meeting.  The Jags came into the game thinking if they could get off to a better start, that would could be very competitive and after a shaky first eight minutes of the game, the girls came back to cut the Lions early, 14 point lead to just five at halftime.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.