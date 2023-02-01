The Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars started their two game week by traveling to Oglivie on Tuesday night. The Lions dominated the first half earlier this season on their way to winning the first meeting. The Jags came into the game thinking if they could get off to a better start, that would could be very competitive and after a shaky first eight minutes of the game, the girls came back to cut the Lions early, 14 point lead to just five at halftime.
The Jaguar defense was on point early in the second half, and they took a lead about three minutes into the second half. Ogilvie has many good shooters, and their shooting allowed them to retake the lead and extend it to five with one minute to go in the game. In the last minute of the game, the Lions missed the front end of three straight one-and-one opportunities at the line. The Jaguars secured the rebound all three times, but were unable to put anymore points on the scoreboard and the Lions took the victory, 52-47. This was a very well played, competitive game for both teams.
Scoring for the Jaguars: Hannah Hartl 13, Reese Hartl 8, Natalie Stafne 7, Anna Degerstrom and Sydney Kreger 6, Brekyn Hanson 4, Gracie Olson 2, and Hayasen Taggart 1. Stats: Rebounds, Degerstrom 11; Steals, H. Hartl 5; Assists, R. Hartl 3; Blocks, Hanson, H. Hartl and Stafne 1.
The Jaguars’ second game of the week was another rematch against another Great River Conference rival when we hosted the Braham Bombers on Thursday night. This was another game where the Jaguars were determined to not let the opposing team dominate the action as the Bombers had done earlier in the season when they defeated H-F in Braham. And again, the Jaguars came out ready to play. They forced a number of turnovers in the Jags half court defense, and when the Bombers did get shots up, the Jags did a very good job of rebounding. The proof of their better play was evident on the scoreboard, as the Bombers took only a two point advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The H-F defense was once again very good in the first five minutes of the second half, however the offense struggled, and Braham was able to extend the lead to 20 throughout the second half. The Jags tried to get their outside shooting going late in the game, but it was too little too late and Braham took the win, 55-39.
Scoring for the Jaguars: H. Hartl 12, R. Hartl 10, Degerstrom 6, Hanson and Olson 4, Kreger 3. Stats: Rebounds, Hanson 8; Steals, R. Hartl 10; Assists, R. Hartl 3; Blocks, Stafne 2.
The Jaguars are now 6-10 on the season, with a 2-6 mark in the Great River Conference.
JV Update:
Jan. 24-at Ogilvie, W 49-42
Jan. 26-vs. Braham, L 56-16.
JV Record 6-8 overall, 5-3 GRC
C-Team Update:
Jan. 26-vs. Braham, L 83-8.
C-Team Record 1-2, 1-2 GRC
JH Update:
Jan. 17-at HC/Northland; 7th Grade, L 26-16; 8th Grade, L 37-11.
Jan. 19-vs. Pine City; 7th Grade, L 27-26; 8th Grade, W 19-18.
Jan. 24-at Ogilvie; 7th Grade, W 18-8; 8th Grade, L 19-11.
JH Record (7th Grade, 1-2; 8th Grade, 1-2; Combo Team 0-2)
