Lady Jags win four in a row

The Hinckley-Finlayson Lady Jaguars are on a roll. This week they won all three games, putting them on a four game winning streak. Coming up this week for the Jaguars: Friday they will host the Pine City Dragons and then they will travel to Ogilvie on Tuesday and Braham on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Jan. 10 the Jaguars hosted the Aitkin Gobblers in a match up of Section 7AA teams. The Jags were hot early, hitting multiple three point shots in the first half. The good shooting, along with a dominating performance on rebounds gave the Jaguars a 28-12 halftime lead.
The second half saw the same good shooting continue and the Jags were up by as many as 24 points during the second half. Aitkin made the score closer at the end than the actual game was, scoring 16 points in the final five minutes. However, the Jags came out on top, 52-42 in a game that could greatly help the Jaguars section standings come playoff time.
Scoring for the Jaguars: Hannah Hartl 21, Anna Degerstrom ten, Gracie Olson eight, Brekyn Hanson five, Mary Watrin four, Reese Hartl and Sydney Kreger two. Stats: Rebounds, Olson seven; Steals, R. Hartl six; Assists, R. Hartl seven; Blocks, H. Hartl one.
On Thursday, Jan. 12 H-F traveled north to take on the East Central Eagles. They had another great start to this game, up 15-6 early on. But after three good games of team rebounding over the past week and a half, the Jaguars struggled early to secure rebounds, especially on the defensive end. This allowed the Eagles far too many second chance opportunities and East Central used that to take a 19-16 lead at the half
The team made a strong commitment at halftime to control the boards, and because of this quickly changed the momentum of the game, and at one point had increased their lead to 14 points. They did a good job of making free throws down the stretch to take the victory 48-39.
Scoring for the Jaguars: R. Hartl 16, H. Hartl 11, Degerstrom and Olson seven, Natalie Stafne three, Hanson and Watrin two. Rebounds, Degerstrom, Olson, and Stafne seven; Steals, R. Hartl six; Assists, Stafne three.
The Jaguars have now won four games in a row, and have a 5-7 overall record, with a 2-3 mark in the Great River Conference.
JV Update:
Jan. 10 vs. Aitkin, L 42-24
Jan 12 at East Central, W 27-17
JV Record 4-6 overall, 3-2 GRC
JH Update:
Jan. 10 vs. Mille Lacs, L 37-13 (Combined 7th/8th Grade Team)
Jan. 12 vs. East Central, L 29-15 (Combined 7th/8th Grade Team)
