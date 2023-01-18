Lady Jags win four in a row

Jaguar junior, Reese Hartl scored 16 points in the Jaguars win over East Central. 

 

 Mike Drahosh | North Pine county newes

The Hinckley-Finlayson Lady Jaguars are on a roll. This week they won all three games, putting them on a four game winning streak. Coming up this week for the Jaguars: Friday they will host the Pine City Dragons and then they will travel to Ogilvie on Tuesday and Braham on Thursday. 

