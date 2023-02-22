Lady Jaguars end regular season with 12-14 record

The Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars girls’ basketball team celebrated their seniors, Gracie Olson and Corrina Tvedt, at their last home game of the season against Swanville. A competitive game in the beginning, the Bulldogs went on a 20-2 scoring run  in six minutes during the second half to put the game out of reach for the Jags.

 

 Terry Bullock | North pine county news

The Hinckley-Finlayson Lady Jaguars will find out their first Round Section 7AA opponent next Sunday, February 26 for the game that will be played on Thursday, March 2.

