Lady Jaguars end regular season with 12-14 record

The Hinckley-Finlayson Lady Jaguars will find out their first Round Section 7AA opponent next Sunday, February 26 for the game that will be played on Thursday, March 2.
The Jaguars final week of the regular season was a busy one with three games on the schedule. The first of which was on Monday when they hosted the Swanville Bulldogs. The Jags began the week one win away from achieving a .500 record on the season, something the Jaguars program has not achieved since 2008-09. The Bulldogs bring a lot of good scorers to the table and a strong post presence. They fell behind early in the first half trying to close out on their good shooters, but a quick switch to a man-to-man defense allowed the Jags to cut a 13 point deficit early to just a 32-27 Swanville lead at the half.
The second half was all Swanville as the Jaguars’ offense stalled out and the Bulldogs only increased their outside shooting percentage, controlling the action and taking the win, 74-47. This game also marked “Senior Night” as the team’s two seniors, Gracie Olson and Corrina Tvedt played their final home game for the Jaguars. Coach Witter had this to say about his graduating seniors: “Two great senior captains that I have had the pleasure of coaching for five seasons now who will truly be missed. They are a great part of our community and program and I know I speak for all when I wish them the best of luck as they move past their high school years!!”
Scoring for the Jaguars: Hannah Hartl 15, Anna Degerstrom 10, Reese Hartl 9, Brekyn Hanson and Natalie Stafne 4, Haley Geiger and Corrina Tvedt 2, Hayasen Taggart 1. Stats: Rebounds, Degerstrom, R. Hartl, and Stafne 5; Steals, R. Hartl 4; Assists, R. Hartl 4; Blocks, Hanson 1.
The Jaguars final conference game of the season was on Thursday as they traveled to Rush City to take on the Tigers and they knew it would be a difficult task to beat them for a second time this season. The Tigers came out strong, gathering a 13-2 lead on their own senior night, however the Jaguars crawled back into it by half, trailing 27-18 at the break.
In the second half the Tigers found their outside shooting, making some three’s and extending their lead to 43-27 with around 7:00 to go in the game. However, the Jaguars found that fighting spirit, closing out the game on a 14-2 run, however some shots in the last minute didn’t fall for them and Rush City came out on top, 45-41. A true battle from both teams and the Jaguars showed that fighting spirit we have seen so many times this season, but in the end the Tigers took the win.
Scoring for the Jaguars: H. Hartl 12, Hanson 8, R. Hartl 7, Stafne 6, Degerstrom and Sydney Kreger 3, Gracie Olson 2. Stats: Rebounds, Hanson 10; Steals, R. Hartl 10; Assists, R. Hartl 5; Blocks, H. Hartl and Olson 1.
The Jaguars final regular season game was on Friday night as they took the three hour road trip to Walker to take on the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves. The Wolves are always a strong team on the schedule and Friday was no different. The Jags had plenty of offensive opportunities in the first half, but too many missed layups and a consistent Wolves offense gave WHA the halftime lead, 36-16.
The second half was out of reach early and allowed the Jags to pull some different looks out that they haven’t been using lately in hopes of getting some on-court experience with them before the playoffs start and the Wolves won the game 74-32.
Scoring for the Jaguars: Degerstrom 14, R. Hartl 6, H. Hartl and Stafne 4, Hanson and Taggart 2. Stats: Rebounds, Degerstrom 6; Steals, R. Hartl 4; Assists, Kreger 3; Blocks, Degerstrom and Stafne 1.
The Jaguars finished their regular season with a 12-14 record and a 5-7 mark in the Great River Conference. Despite not achieving our .500 goal on the season, our 12 wins for the year are the most for the Jaguar program since 2008-09, and we finished tied for fourth in the Great River Conference. We send our congratulations to the Pine City Dragons for a fourth straight GRC title and their fourth straight undefeated season in conference play.
JV Update:
2/13-vs. Swanville, W 55-49
JV Final Record; 9-11, 5-5 GRC
C-Team Update:
2/18 C-Team Tournament at Moose Lake: Game 1-vs Barnum, L 50-5; Game 2-vs. Moose Lake/Willow River, L 55-5; Game 3-vs. East Central, L 25-10.
C-Team Final Record; 1-7; 1-2 GRC.
JH Update:
2/14-at Pine City; 7th Grade, L 31-13; 8th Grade, W 29-13.
JH Record (7th Grade, 2-5; 8th Grade, 2-5; Combo Team, 1-3)
