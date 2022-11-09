Lake Association gives generously to local food shelf

Through the winding, picturesque roads just west of Finlayson, there is a small lake community on Big Pine Lake that have taken their love of lake life to join together to help make life a little easier for others in the Finlayson area.
The Big Pine Lake Association (BPLA) presented Sonia Palmer, Director of Advancement with Family Pathways, with a check for $4,140 to be used to purchase food and other items for the Family Pathways Food Shelf. BPLA has been donating to Family Pathways since at least 2007, which is as far back as the records go. Palmer stated that donations and volunteers keep the food shelf going strong. “You never know who will walk through the door, sometimes it is a regular who is on a limited income and sometimes it is someone you’ll only see once, but they are all equally important,” remarked Palmer.
John Mueller, co-chairman of BPLA, said that he is “super proud of the work that BPLA has done with Family Pathways year after year.” Part of the membership with BPLA is choosing an option for giving back to the community and one of the options is a financial donation for Family Pathways, which allows BPLA and its members to give approximately $3-4,000 per year.
BPLA is very service driven and besides their donations to Family Pathways, they hold volunteer days several times a year to make the lake area a beautiful and enjoyable place for everyone. In 2022, the BPLA has already completed several service projects which include but are not limited to; installing a fishing dock, cleaning up the buffer zones, clearing downed trees and caring for the hiking trails. They host an annual picnic, which had over 65 attendees this year, as well as regular meetings to plan projects, memberships and fun activities for the lake families including an incredible fireworks display and boat parade to celebrate the 4th of July.
The BPLA is a 501(c)(3) and donations are tax deductible. To learn more about the BPLA, the website is www.BigPineLakes.org
