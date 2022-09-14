MCA’s: The Good, the Bad and the Hopeful

Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) scores have been released to the public and can be found on the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) Website at https://rc.education.mn.gov/
Students in grades third through eighth, tenth, and 11 take some version of the MCA’s. Grades five and eight take all three MCA tests. The tests include math, reading, and science. Grade three, four, and seven take just the math and reading tests. Grade ten takes just the reading test and grade 11 takes just the math test.
So, “How did we do?”
Let’s start with the struggle, because it is real. Our students in grades 7-11 did not score very well, in fact since 2019 there scores have been on the decline. Students did not test in 2020 due to the pandemic, and the drop afterwards has been significant.
The issue of declining scores needs to be taken seriously and our secondary staff will be tasked with working with students to flip the trend and get them headed in the right direction. I want to assure you, while there has been a decrease in test score achievement, our students and staff have been working very hard.
Elementary saw a significant dip in scores from 2019 to 2021 and in 2022, they bounced right back being at or above state average in math and science and at state average in reading. It is great to see the elementary scores increase.
The staff and students have been challenged to increase the MCA’s proficiencies by 10% in the spring of 2023. Making this happen will be hard work. Teachers will continue to look at ways of addressing the state standards in their curriculum and students will be tasked with increased participation in school lectures, homework, and attendance.
You can help. Encourage all the young people that you know to attend school every day, to actively participate in their learning and to do their homework. Ask them how their day went, ask them what they are learning about and tell them that their education is important to you. Children thrive on connection and even our big kids feel good knowing that others want them to do well.
