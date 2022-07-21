Greetings to the Jaguar community.
I hope everyone is enjoying the great summer weather that we are having. With that, I hope everyone is enjoying some great family time.
In the schools we are gearing up for August which will gradually bring staff back into the buildings for training and for getting their classrooms ready for the 2022-23 school year.
At the July school board meeting, the School Board set breakfast and lunch prices for this school year. The cost breakdown will be the following: Breakfast is $1.40, Lunch is $3.00, and Milk will be $0.25. Free and reduced applications are available at each school. Please stop by and fill out an application. Offices are open at the High School from 7am-3:30pm Monday-Thursday. The Elementary offices will re-open in August.
If you have a student who is of Kindergarten age, we would love your student to join us at either Finlayson or HInckley Elementary. As of this writing, Kindergarten class size at Finlayson Elementary is low and if you chose to send your child to FES, there would be ample learning opportunities. Kindergarten is also available at Hinckley Elementary. Kindergarten class size is currently higher than FES, but your student will still receive great learning opportunities. For enrollment, in any school, you can contact any school office to start the enrollment process.
We are still looking for staff for the upcoming school year. We are especially looking for para-professionals to work with many of our students. Please reach out to Elementary Principal Bonnie Scullard or High School Principal Kimberly Henke. You can also contact Brian Masterson in the District Office to learn about employment opportunities. Each and every one of our schools are amazing places to work and it is such a great honor to serve our amazing students.
As always, if you have questions, or if you would like to discuss the happenings in the school district, you can reach out to me at any time.
Take care,
Brian Masterson, Superintendent
Hinckley-Finlayson Schools
