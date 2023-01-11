I hope all families are enjoying spending the Holidays with families and friends and that you are all staying warm!
As the community knows we had a lot of snow and cold in the month of December and it has continued into January. This has caused Hinckley-Finlayson Schools to use a total of five e-learning days. As the community may recall, we used one e-learning day in November as our schools were dealing with a lot of sickness. Then in December, we had to use three more e-learning days, and now in January we have used our last one.
Per MDE guidelines, districts are only able to use five e-learning days in a school year. Hinckley-Finlayson Schools have now used all of our e-learning days with a lot of winter yet to go. We are in the situation where we may need to start making up school days. There are laws on how many days or hours each level of student needs to attend school. I am beginning to calculate these hours to make sure we know exactly where we are (we are OK right now) to determine when we would be in a position to make up days. Potential make up days will be provided to the school board in January and to the staff, and to the students, and to the community as well.
I hope we are not in a position this school year where we would need to take a scheduled day off of school and turn it into a day where staff and students need to report to school, however, the district will continue to make school closing decisions in the interest of safety for both our students and staff. Hopefully the weather will cooperate.
As we go through the winter months I will update the community via the newspaper, the district Facebook page, and through the parent Remind account.
Parents and guardians, if you are not signed up for the parent Remind account here are the directions on how to sign up:
Text to the following number: 81010
In the Message box of the text type: @b49c6
This will get you the most immediate information on school closings or delays.
As always, if there are questions, comments, or concerns, you may reach out to me any time.
Brian Masterson is the Superintendent of the Hinckley-Finlayson School District. He can be reached at bmasterson@isd2165.org or by phone at (320) 384-6277.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.