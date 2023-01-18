Three tough losses for Jaguar boys

There was a common theme for the three losses the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars boy’s basketball team had this week: the Jags fought hard, but their lack of size made things difficult.
On Tuesday, Jan. 10 the Jaguars traveled to Milaca to take on the Wolves. Behind their size advantage and athleticism, Milaca jumped out to an early lead against the Jaguars and never looked back. The Jags struggled mightily to get points on the board all night. H-F struggled to score inside against Milaca’s height and length, and they struggled to knock down outside jumpers too. The final score: Milaca 72 - Hinckley-Finlayson 36.
It didn’t get any easier for the Jaguars on Thursday when the Jaguars hosted the Mora Mustangs. Mora is enjoying a highly successful season thus far behind the strength of their big posts and their strong guard play. Hinckley-Finlayson had a decent start to the game and hung with the Mustangs for the first five minutes, but eventually the Mustang’s size, strength and athleticism took over. The Jaguars had a tough time defending Mora. It seemed whenever the Jags shut down Mora’s inside game, the Mustangs would step outside and knock down 3-point shots. Despite the Jaguars valiant effort, the Mustangs controlled the game throughout, and they went on to win 78-43.
With little time to rest and recover, the Jaguars took on the East Central Eagles on Friday. The Eagles are a team that has been playing some very good basketball lately. The Eagles jumped out to an early ten point lead, and the Jaguars were never able to
recover. H-F fought back several times and cut the lead to four at a couple of points during the game, but the Eagles were always able to knock down a key 3-point shot or get the ball inside to use their height advantage to regain control of the game. Down the stretch East Central knocked down some key free throws to hang on to win 86-81.
Next week Hinckley-Finlayson will travel to Pine City on Thursday, Jan. 19 and to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Friday Jan. 20.
Statistical Leaders vs Milaca
Points- Seth Olson, Cyliss LaFave & Trey Visser 7
Rebounds- Everett Ausmus 6; Levi Degerstrom 4
Assists- Trey Visser 3; Jordan Masterson and Seth Olson 2
Steals - Jordan Masterson 2; four players with 1
Blocks - Griffin Stiel, Seth Olson and Ty Westrum 1
Statistical Leaders vs Mora
Points - Seth Olson 15; Cyliss LaFave and Levi Degerstrom 7
Rebounds- Griffin Stiel 7; Seth Olson 5
Assists - Griffin Stiel 4; Trey Visser 2
Steals - Trey Visser & Seth Olson 2; four players with 1
