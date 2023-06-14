Sierra Kingen

My dad is something that I hold near and dear to my heart. He has been supportive, been my rock, been my shoulder to cry on. He’s been my teacher, mentor, guard dog. He’s been my everything, and this Father’s Day, I hope that you all take the time to thank your father and tell him how much he means to you.

