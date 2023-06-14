My dad is something that I hold near and dear to my heart. He has been supportive, been my rock, been my shoulder to cry on. He’s been my teacher, mentor, guard dog. He’s been my everything, and this Father’s Day, I hope that you all take the time to thank your father and tell him how much he means to you.
According to history.com, the nation’s first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, in the state of Washington. However, it was not until 1972—58 years after President Woodrow Wilson made Mother’s Day official—that the day honoring fathers became a nationwide holiday in the United States.
The campaign to celebrate the nation’s fathers did not meet with the same enthusiasm–perhaps because, as one florist explained, “fathers haven’t the same sentimental appeal that mothers have.”
History.com states on July 5, 1908, a West Virginia church sponsored the nation’s first event explicitly in honor of fathers, a Sunday sermon in memory of the 362 men who had died in the previous December’s explosions at the Fairmont Coal Company mines in Monongah, but it was a one-time commemoration and not an annual holiday.
The next year, a Spokane, Washington, woman named Sonora Smart Dodd, one of six children raised by a widower, tried to establish an official equivalent to Mother’s Day for male parents. She went to local churches, the YMCA, shopkeepers and government officials to drum up support for her idea, and she was successful: Washington State celebrated the nation’s first statewide Father’s Day on June 19, 1910.
Slowly, the holiday spread. In 1916, President Wilson honored the day by using telegraph signals to unfurl a flag in Spokane when he pressed a button in Washington, D.C. In 1924, President Calvin Coolidge urged state governments to observe Father’s Day.
Father’s day is on Sunday, June 18 this year, and I implore you to spend some time with your father, or father figure. Take the time to make them feel special this year.
Until next time!
Sierra Kingen is the Editor of the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 320-384-6188 or editor@hinckleynews.com
