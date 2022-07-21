Dear Tante Ingeborg,
Eleanor Bztzkflyk is enthralled with the new pictures from outer space. She’s had a fascination with space aliens since childhood. She used to drive the school bus in Moose Lake and claims she saw a UFO one morning at around four when she was just starting her route. She also claims she saw Big Foot coming out of the woods into a corn field on her way home but that’s another story.
Eleanor is a God fearing Christian and worries about how to spread the faith among all those aliens. She wonders if they even understand English. She has become very stressed out by the enormity of the problem. This morning she called me over to see a picture in the news of what she thought was a pod of Martians but I told her to find her glasses and put them on. The picture was of the Supreme Court judges having their group photo taken. I could see how she might get confused.
I think Eleanor should join her sister’s missionary trip to the Congo and let the government worry about space aliens. What do you think?
Signed, Maggie on Maple Lake
Dear Maggie,
The pictures from the new telescope are beautiful and I can see how Eleanor might be caused to ponder the question of life in other galaxies.
I am not convinced that Eleanor needs to worry about spreading the faith in outer space or the Congo either, for that matter.
Is Eleanor drinking enough water? It’s been very hot lately and if dehydration sets in, her thoughts could be like fireflies beeping around randomly in mason jars. I can also understand her mistaking the judges for aliens especially if they were wearing their robes.
My advice for Eleanor is to take a break from watching or reading the news for a while and consider taking up knitting.
Enjoy the rest of your summer and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares….. but not so much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.