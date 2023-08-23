Greetings to all. I am writing this just after a nice, cool walk early this morning. Even with temperatures staying in the 80’s last week, the humidity had me, and my horses, very uncomfortable (to say the least.) Saturday afternoon, I got my water hose out and showered my horses to cool them down. Our little Queen knew what was coming I thought, however, she did run in a small circle in the barn. That worked great for me because I was able to wet her down on all sides. When she was done, I watered down King and both stood in front of fans and it must have felt good-they didn’t move an inch for hours.
I honestly felt like running through a sprinkler myself, last week but I hate sitting in wet clothes–and too lazy to change outfits. That brings to mind a story I heard over the weekend. We happened to be at a small dinner party with a few other couples and we were deep into stories of husband vs. wife communication failures. (We never have those). This one happened just a few weeks ago down in the south metro area of the Twin Cities.
My friends were out shopping and just arrived at a department store when it began raining. At some point the wife needed to run out to the car. Once she got into the car, an incredible downpour began. You couldn’t see the store from the car-nor could the husband see the wife in the car from the store. He naturally assumed since it was now pouring out that she would start the car and pick him up. He waited, and waited, after a bit he began to worry. That got him out the door and running in blinding rain, heading for the car.
Soaked to the bone, he found the car and jumped into the passenger seat. The open door and torrential rain instantly filled the seat and he was now sitting in a pool of water in their car’s front seat. His wife was calmly sitting there in the driver’s seat. When asked why she didn’t drive up to the door for him, she insisted she didn’t have a key. She shows him the FOB which she used to open the door and he slowly nods yes, “that’s the key, now push the button on the dash.”
Never having driven his car, she swears she never knew cars were starting without keys now. I bet they didn’t talk to each other for days, but I believe her, growing old in this technological culture has some rude awakenings if you aren’t paying attention.
Well folks, last week I outlined the upcoming Labor Day weekend activities, we hope you make a point to come join in all the fun. Have a good week, and enjoy the cooler mornings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.