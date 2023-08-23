Maxine Meyer

Greetings to all. I am writing this just after a nice, cool walk early this morning. Even with temperatures staying in the 80’s last week, the humidity had me, and my horses, very uncomfortable (to say the least.) Saturday afternoon, I got my water hose out and showered my horses to cool them down. Our little Queen knew what was coming I thought, however, she did run in a small circle in the barn. That worked great for me because I was able to wet her down on all sides. When she was done, I watered down King and both stood in front of fans and it must have felt good-they didn’t move an inch for hours.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.