School is right around the corner and the staff are gearing up to get ready with training so we can best serve your student(s).
Hinckley-Finlayson Schools are still looking for staff to fill some open positions. We are looking for the following:
1. Early Childhood Special Education Teacher
2. 6th Grade Science Teacher
3. High School English Teacher
4. Two Bus Drivers
5. Many para-professional positions
If you are interested in any of these positions, please reach out to the District Office. We can be reached from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, at (320) 384-6277.
I wanted to bring attention to three changes the parents and community can expect this year.
1. The first change is our schools will NOT have an activity bus this year. Parents/ Guardians, please begin planning how you will get your student home after their practice has concluded. Most practices are done between 5pm and 5:30pm. Please check with your student’s coach for the most accurate practice times, but be aware that the School District will NOT have an activity bus for this school year.
2. The second change I would like to let the community know, is that our buses will NOT be blocking Blair Avenue by Hinckley Elementary School in the mornings or when it is time for the students to be released. Our buses will be lined up on the curb on Blair Avenue and if necessary on 2nd street. Parents/ Guardians who are dropping or picking up students, we ask that you please use the parent turn around that is further down 2nd street by the softball fields. Parents/ Guardians, if your child is a walker, please have them use the cross walks that the City of Hinckley has freshly painted. We also expect the corner of 2nd street and Blair Avenue to have a three-way stop put into place.
We want our students to arrive at school safe and then return home safe. Please follow the procedures we have to help ensure that. More information will be coming from Elementary Principal Bonnie Scullard.
3. The last update I want to begin to let the community know about is when we get to the winter months. Hopefully we do not have as poor of a winter as last year. If we have snow or cold days, Hinckley-Finlayson Schools will be calling a Snow Day. There will be no school for students or staff and there will be NO e-learning days on these days. We have built four make-up days into the school calendar. If we have more than four days of cancellation, we would then move to e-learning days. More information will come this fall regarding snow days as we get closer to winter.
We are looking forward to a successful 2023-24 school year. I hope it is a great year!
School is right around the corner and the staff are gearing up to get ready with training so we can best serve your student(s).
Hinckley-Finlayson Schools are still looking for staff to fill some open positions. We are looking for the following:
1. Early Childhood Special Education Teacher
2. 6th Grade Science Teacher
3. High School English Teacher
4. Two Bus Drivers
5. Many para-professional positions
If you are interested in any of these positions, please reach out to the District Office. We can be reached from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, at (320) 384-6277.
I wanted to bring attention to three changes the parents and community can expect this year.
1. The first change is our schools will NOT have an activity bus this year. Parents/ Guardians, please begin planning how you will get your student home after their practice has concluded. Most practices are done between 5pm and 5:30pm. Please check with your student’s coach for the most accurate practice times, but be aware that the School District will NOT have an activity bus for this school year.
2. The second change I would like to let the community know, is that our buses will NOT be blocking Blair Avenue by Hinckley Elementary School in the mornings or when it is time for the students to be released. Our buses will be lined up on the curb on Blair Avenue and if necessary on 2nd street. Parents/ Guardians who are dropping or picking up students, we ask that you please use the parent turn around that is further down 2nd street by the softball fields. Parents/ Guardians, if your child is a walker, please have them use the cross walks that the City of Hinckley has freshly painted. We also expect the corner of 2nd street and Blair Avenue to have a three-way stop put into place.
We want our students to arrive at school safe and then return home safe. Please follow the procedures we have to help ensure that. More information will be coming from Elementary Principal Bonnie Scullard.
3. The last update I want to begin to let the community know about is when we get to the winter months. Hopefully we do not have as poor of a winter as last year. If we have snow or cold days, Hinckley-Finlayson Schools will be calling a Snow Day. There will be no school for students or staff and there will be NO e-learning days on these days. We have built four make-up days into the school calendar. If we have more than four days of cancellation, we would then move to e-learning days. More information will come this fall regarding snow days as we get closer to winter.
We are looking forward to a successful 2023-24 school year. I hope it is a great year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.