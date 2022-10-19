Both East Central and Hinckley-Finlayson schools celebrated homecoming last week. The end to the week was the traditional football game. Top: Running back, Jacob Ackerman runs onto the field through a tunnel of his team mates. Above: Quarterback Trey Visser (#0) takes the snap from the center and hands it off to running back Griffin Stiel. The Jaguars rushed for 231 yards. See story, more pics on page 13
