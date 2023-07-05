Minnesota has a long history of great music. This state has produced some pretty big names in the music industry, Bob Dylan, Prince, Soul Asylum, and Lizzo. These artists started their musical career here, but were not born here.
Nathan Frazer is a well-known, local folksinger and songwriter who lives in Bruno. He went to school here, works here, and sings around here on many stages, and other venues, such as Grace and Emmanuel Lutheran Churches, and at East Central Baccalaureate.
MNspin is an ongoing project and collection of music from Minnesota artists sponsored by Hennepin County Library that started in 2017. They are a free streaming and download service that is paid for by the Friends of the Library.
This year from March 15 to April 17, Minnesota musicians could submit their music to MNspin to be evaluated by a curator team of musicians. Each song is listened to by two curators, evaluated and given a score rating. The chosen musicians are then paid $200 for a two-year contract, the musicians keep all the rights to their music.
Hennepin County Library sent Frazer a message that they were excited to inform him that his album, “Living Underground” had been selected to be part of the MNspin music collection. They stated they had a record number of submissions this year and their curators thought his music was a standout. They are excited to be able to showcase his music to a new audience.
MNspin has over 500 albums, 14 genres and well over 450 artists. Ninety-three new music albums were added this year. They connect Minnesota artists with new audiences, and offer listeners an ad-free exploration of new music. Anyone can stream from this platform. Library cardholders can download the music. The music can be streamed anywhere in the world.
