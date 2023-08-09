Mission Creek Memorials Crash

A man crashed into Mission Creek Memorials in Brook Park July 10. Charges are still pending.

 

 Photo Provided

An unidentified man is facing possible felony criminal vehicular operation (driving under the influence) and first degree damage to property charges after a crash occurring on July 10. According to an unapproved draft of an incident report by the Pine County

