Melvin Patton, Jr.

Melvin Charles Patton, Jr of Cloverdale, Minn. passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2023, while doing what he loved to do, driving over the road truck. He was 53 years old.
Melvin was born on July 5, 1969, in Quincy, Ill. to Melvin Patton and Judith Castle. He lived in Yuma, Ariz. for most of his life and then decided to make Cloverdale his permanent home. After graduating from high school, Melvin joined the Army to protect and serve his country. On Jan. 2, 1988, Melvin married his best friend, Maria Guerrette. Both Melvin and Maria enjoyed the wildlife and peacefulness of living in the country. When Melvin was home, he loved to work around the house, whether it was a big project or a small one. Family always came first with Melvin and he loved to spend his time with his whole family but had a special bond and was very close to his son, Moe (Melvin III). If Melvin wasn’t spending time with his family, you could find him out hunting or fishing.
Melvin is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Maria Patton of Cloverdale; sons, Moe (Melvin III), his wife, Abbie, and his grandson, Melvin IV all of Cloverdale, Andrew Patton of Menominee, Wis., Troy Patton of Stacy, Minn.; daughter, Melissa Patton of Texas; brothers, George Ryan of Ariz., Jeff Smith, of Ariz.; sister, Kristine Dewey of Ark.; several other grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Melvin is preceded in death by his mother, Judith (Castle) Smith; his father, Melvin C. Patton, his stepfather, Richard M. Smith, and his sister, Beverly Patton
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Hinckley, Minn.
