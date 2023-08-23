Neighborly happenings Bruno/ Kerrick News Sylvia Schweiger Aug 23, 2023 Aug 23, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stadin family gathered Saturday at Wayne and Deb Stadin’s home to celebrate their grandson Waylon’s ninth birthday. Al and Sandy Hoiland went down to Otsego, Minn. on Saturday for Dave Vanhouton’s 80th birthday party. On Sunday their grandsons, Alex and AJ, came to visit.Derrell and Jean Jensen spent the weekend in Ogilvie camping and attending the races with friends from Coon Rapids. The “Back to School” $2 bag sale continues through Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Bruno Thrift Store. They have replaced the front steps/porch area and the ramp out front will be completed shortly.The Askov Days are this weekend Aug. 25 and 26 with a pancake breakfast on Sunday morning, Aug. 27.Remember, if you have any news to share please either call me at (320) 838-3554 or email me at: storebo1@frontier.com. Have a good week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Pastor Carr honored at Hinckley Fire Museum North Pine County News Public Notices August 24, 2023 Evening on the farm Community Spotlight: Bob Harris Richard W. Podewils North Pine County New's Sheriff’s Report and Jail Roster August 24, 2023 Exhausting the rules of exhaust pipes Wing beats of insects in the wind Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPine County 2023 Farm Family of the Year announcedSchool, sheriff mutually agree to terminate SRO contract after recent legislation; officers will remain in schools, howeverHinckley man charged in firearm death of toddlerLocal woman saves world one butterfly at a timeDomogalla to be Rutabaga Festival Grand MarshalRutabaga Festival Miss Askov CandidatesLocal woman falls prey to identity theft as part of Facebook scamLocal teen injured in ATV crash faces long recoveryTalking Ticks: Alpha-gal SyndromeI-35 crossovers near Hinckley to be constructed starting August 21 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Aug 27 ECRAC Gallery Sun, Aug 27, 2023 Aug 27 AA: Evangelical Free Church Sun, Aug 27, 2023 Aug 28 Northern Exposures Photography Club Mon, Aug 28, 2023 Aug 28 ECRAC Gallery Mon, Aug 28, 2023 Aug 28 Women’s Bowling League Meeting Mon, Aug 28, 2023 Aug 28 Celebrate Recovery: Journey North Church Mon, Aug 28, 2023 Aug 28 Grief Support Group Mon, Aug 28, 2023 Aug 28 Grief Support Group Mon, Aug 28, 2023 Aug 28 AA: Our Redeemer Church Mon, Aug 28, 2023 Aug 29 Northern Exposures Photography Club Tue, Aug 29, 2023
