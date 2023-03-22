The Pine County Dairy Princess Coronation and Ambassador selection was held on March 18, 2023 at the Little Mermaid Cafe in Askov. Each candidate created a display board to highlight their favorite cow on the farm, while the older candidates underwent personal interviews with a judge. Held in conjunction with the Pine County Dairy Association Annual Meeting, the event had over 70 attendees representing farms across Pine County.
Pine County Little Miss Dairy Princesses
Vienna Bingel, Birchflat Dairy Farm (Hinckley)
Charlotte Bork, Soens Farm (Hinckley)
Veronica Bork, Soens Farm (Hinckley)
Laura Colsrud, Rocky View Farm (Finlayson)
Jessica Klejeski, Trinity Dairy (Sturgeon Lake)
Quinn Peterson, Birch Creek Dairy (Willow River)
Kynleigh Rodenborg, Andair Farms (Askov)
Samantha Soens, Soens Farm (Hinckley)
Emily Watrin, Watrin Farms Inc. (Sandstone)
Pine County Dairy Princesses
Kendra Harris, Watrin Farms Inc. (Sandstone)
Lillia Jordan, Birch Creek Dairy (Willow River)
Mary Watrin, Watrin Farms Inc. (Sandstone)
Pine County Dairy Ambassadors
Joe Colsrud, Rocky View Farm (Finlayson)
Justin Colsrud, Rocky View Farm (Finlayson)
Grady Harth, Birchflat Fairy Farm (Hinckley)
Brock Peterson, Birch Creek Dairy (Willow River)
George Watrin, Watrin Farms Inc. (Sandstone)
To stay up to date with our program or request an appearance, like our Facebook page: Pine County Dairy Princesses and Ambassadors.
