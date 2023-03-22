The Pine County Dairy Princess Coronation and Ambassador selection was held on March 18, 2023 at the Little Mermaid Cafe in Askov.  Each candidate created a display board to highlight their favorite cow on the farm, while the older candidates underwent personal interviews with a judge. Held in conjunction with the Pine County Dairy Association Annual Meeting, the event had over 70 attendees representing farms across Pine County. 

