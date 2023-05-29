Illuminated by warm, amber lights, surrounded by the lush scenery of the Sandstone Train Park, stands the Veterans Memorial.
The vision of the memorial came about on Sept. 30 of 2004, when some of the young men and women were sent overseas to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Saudi Arabia. The Sandstone Area Memorial Committee, previously known as War Memorial Committee, realized there were many local citizens who had served in past wars, such as the Civil War, Spanish American War, World War I and II, the Korean Conflict, Vietnam, and the Gulf War.
In October of 2004, according to the Aug. 30, 2005 War Committee progress report, a committee was formed to make the vision of a memorial a reality. One such member of this committee still sits on the board.
A number of ideas were discussed until the committee came up with a diagram of their own.
Members of this committee were Denny Dronen, Gary and Sandy Kispert, Arlene Oslowski, Dick and Mary Sjodahl, Dale Wilkening, Bill and Bev Voigt, Bruce Quiggle, and John and Shirley Kern.
“They discussed at the meeting what they were going to do. The construction parts. All vets should be honored, living and deceased, from all wars,” Holm stated.
The concept included two, black marble towers. The left would have the emblem of the United States with the inscription, “To honor and in memory of all men and women who served in the armed forces of the United States of America.” The right tower would contain staggering colored circles with the inscriptions of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and the Coast Guard.
Efforts that had gone into the creation of the memorials were offered locally, including a request to move three trees that was approved by the city. Bruce Quiggle, who had owned the Hinckley Granite Works at the time, was responsible for the black marble. “That particular granite came from Africa, actually,” Quiggle explained.
Quiggle stated that the making of the towers was done by Cold Spring Granite, which he had worked through. Quiggle had designed the towers and suggested the granite. “I wanted the black granite because it has a better contrast for the letters.” Quiggle stated.
The white lettering on the towers was etched by sandblasting and using lithichrome, a chemical that enhances all types of stone by providing contrast in the lettering and carving backgrounds.
Quiggle stated that it was the cooperation of the committee that helped put it up. “It took more than me. I think they got a backhoe digger in there to do the lifting. I can’t tell you the weight of it. Several thousand pounds,” he explained. “By the time we got the order in, and the time we got it up, it took three months.”
On June 17, 2006, the dedication of the Veteran’s Memorial was held. A parade was organized by the Veteran’s Memorial Committee as a one time event.
Today, these two towers still stand. They loom about seven feet tall, four feet wide, and two feet thick. They are framed by three flag poles, concrete slabs stenciled to appear like sandstone, and benches placed on either side. The flags that billow in the wind are the black Prisoners of War (POW) flag on the left, the United States of America flag in the middle, and the Minnesota flag on the right.
The Sandstone Area Memorial Committee currently sits at nine members, but has hopes of progressing those numbers. “Don’t have to be a veteran. Don’t have to be anything. You just have to want to,” Cheri Holm stated.
Currently, the committee holds three meat raffles a year to produce income for the committee. All the funds to go to local veterans, and any upkeep that the memorial may need. Voigt, who has been in the American Legion for 66 years, hopes to see some younger community members step in to help keep the memorial committee going in the coming years.
According to Al Holm, the upkeep of the Sandstone Area Memorial is a group effort. “City cuts the grass, the garden club helps with the flowers, and committee members do some planting. We hire someone to shovel,” Holm states. Holm also explained that the city holds the insurance on the memorial.
Yearly maintenance is attended to with the memorial, and it’s no secret that the community respects this landscape.
For more information on The Sandstone Area Memorial Committee contact President, Al Holm at (320) 245-2660.
