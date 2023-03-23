Ambulance service, paramedics, important part of communities

My husband, Real, turned to do something on his computer and he made a funny noise, said Tonya Constantin of Kettle River. She asked if he was okay and he looked at her in panic. She asked what was wrong and he didn’t answer, so she called 911 and asked for an ambulance to be sent to their rural home on Jan. 17.
“I looked over and his eyes were staring forward and he wasn’t blinking,” said Constantin, a nurse. “His lips were turning blue so I threw down the phone and started cardiopulmonary resuscitation. He had no pulse.”
She continued to perform CPR on her husband for five to seven minutes until Sergeant Tory Cawcutt from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office showed up with his Automated External Defibrillator Bag, more commonly referred to as an AED Bag, on his shoulder.
He immediately went to work as Constantin continued to perform CPR on her 71-year old husband. Cawcutt said that her husband’s heart needed a shock. Constantin was relieved to hear that.
“It will only shock if the heart still has electricity, which means it’s fluttering,” said Constantin. “It will not shock if there isn’t any electricity, so once they said that, I knew he had a chance.” She explained that a cardiac arrest is an electrical problem with the heart and is different from a heart attack, or myocardial infarction.
The 911 calls for help come many times a day on a given week around the county. Whether it’s a senior citizen falling and getting hurt, someone with chest pains or an injury during a car accident, local ambulance services stay busy.
The ambulance services have changed over the years, from a ride to the hospital into a traveling emergency room, but one thing has stayed the same. They are in the business of saving lives.
Essentia has been the primary ambulance provider in Moose Lake and surrounding areas since they assumed operations of the former Mercy Hospital in 2020. However, they have mutual aid agreements with other local services including Carlton and Wright.
There are two ambulances stationed in Moose Lake as of last summer. There are also 16 full time and five part time staff made up of paramedics and EMTs.
The three top reasons for calls are for falls, sick people and people suffering from psychological issues, said Matt Ashmore, ambulance emergency medical services supervisor for Essentia in Moose Lake. While his current duties include basic administrative duties he also responds to calls on occasion. Ashmore started in the Emergency Medical Services as an Emergency Medical Technician about 27 years ago and has watched the EMS grow and expand over the years.
“It’s taken a long time for us to get here,” Ashmore said. “The biggest challenge is for the staff to keep up with the call volumes.”
The Moose Lake Essentia service area covers 552 square miles, while the Sandstone area covers 1,339 square miles and has one ambulance for each of its three cities,
including Sandstone, Hinckley and Pine City.
Essentia ambulance services answered about 1,400 calls from page 1
from July 2021-June 2022, up roughly 300 calls from the year before, while the Sandstone area had about 5,600 calls.
Ashmore explained that when he started working on the ambulances, their job was to provide immediate lifesaving interventions and get the patient from point A to point B as quickly as possible. While that is still the objective, now they can provide potentially critical life saving actions and stabilize the patient with doctor approved interventions and medications immediately.
“If there is a cardiac arrest, you want to get there and start CPR within ten minutes,” said Ashmore. Local emergency medical responders or emergency medical technicians from nearby fire departments are an important part of the chain between the patient and the ambulance as they often arrive at the patients location first and start the process.
In Constantins situation, a Carlton County Sheriff’s deputy was the first to respond to the 911 call.
Constatin said that once the second ambulance crew arrived they shocked her husband’s heart a third time and miraculously found a pulse.
“I almost fell backwards,” Constantin said. “I have never seen somebody come back to life.”
The ambulance transferred him to Essentia in Moose Lake first, then on to St. Mary’s in Duluth where he stayed in a medically induced coma for seven days. He was diagnosed with pneumonia while in the hospital and stayed for about three weeks and had a defibrillating pacemaker put in. Next he went to Miller Dwan, then home on Feb. 24 and is doing much better.
“We’re not quite where we were, but we are pretty close,” said Constantin. Her husband does not remember anything about that day.
“Everyone went above and beyond to be kind,” Constantin said. “All of my little angels were aligned.”
If a patient suffers chest discomfort or heart attack symptoms it is classified as a STEMI or myocardial infarction and the patient needs to receive help in under 90 minutes to improve the odds of a recovery.
In cases like this the paramedics have permission to bypass the hospital and bring the patient directly to the cath lab.
“It was unheard of to bypass a hospital in the 1990s,” said Ashmore.
Some staff feel obligated to stay instead of retiring because there isn’t anyone to take their place.
He said that they need more paramedics throughout the industry.
“We adjust staff levels to move ambulances to better cover the area,” said Ashmore. “If the Sandstone area is not busy, we move an ambulance to Willow River, which is the southern tip of our coverage area.”
He acknowledged that there is an ambulance shortage as well as a staff shortage.
“Due to those increased call volumes and staffing shortages, In some areas people wait up to 30-60 minutes,” Ashmore said. “It’s not just in the rural areas, it’s the metro also. We work tirelessly to minimize those wait times”
He said that it’s a nationwide problem.
“The people who work here are really dedicated to the community,” said Ashmore. “It’s our community too and we need to take care of it. The empathy and sympathy is real.”
He said that Essentia is opening a new office base on the range.
“We’re looking for paramedics, they’re the hardest to find,” said Ashmore. “We’re always looking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.