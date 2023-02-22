A fire raged in a small house on Minnesota Street in Sandstone on Jan. 31, 2023. Coming back from her lunch break, Laura Small, a produce employee at Chris’ Foods, answered the call to action when she could see fire coming from the front window.
“I called the cops right away,” Small stated. “They were asking different questions. They were asking if anyone was inside. I was like, I don’t know, I had just pulled up, then at that point the window had already blown out from the fire.”
Small stated that as she had pulled up to the house, she had seen the door start to open, “I stopped and some guy came running out, and I got out, and we ran up to the door. She was walking out.” Small said.
The elderly woman living in the house had managed to get out of the house relatively unharmed, according to Small.
“As soon as we got her out the door, it [the house] lit on fire. Our hair was literally singed from the fire. When we got her out, I just put my jacket down and had her step on my jacket. We grabbed a blanket from my car and wrapped her legs up,” Small described.
The woman had no protective clothing on and Small did not want her to get frostbite. Once the sheriff’s had arrived, Small, the gentleman that had run across the street, and a woman from the nursing home picked her up and carried her to the police car, “She just kind of hung out in there. She was scared and kept saying ‘I’m sorry,’ I was like, ‘Don’t be sorry, we’re just glad you’re okay.’” Small said.
Small stated that once the ambulance had come, she had returned to her job at Chris’, but she was thinking about the woman, and wanted to make sure she was okay, “I stopped at the neighbors, I felt weird, but I had to make sure she’s okay.” Small said.
According to Small’s mother, she had seen the family there. The fire had not destroyed the basement, so the family was able to look through pictures and return to memories. The family of the woman stated that she had been taken to Moose Lake Hospital and is doing well.
Small stated that she didn’t know if anyone else was in the house, and the woman was unable to recall when asked. According to Small, her being there at that time was God’s hands.
Small, a single mom of three, had just moved to Sandstone to get away from the cities. She spends her time working at Chris’ and at Unclaimed Freight in the cities, along with spending time with her children. She is a trained PCA, and plans on taking care of her parents as they get older. When it comes to her job at Chris’ and living in Sandstone, Small states that she loves it, “I love everyone here. Everyone knows everyone. I love the way the town comes together,” she said.
Although Small does not know the woman that was in the house, she is happy to know that she is okay.
