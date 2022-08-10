Area Communities celebrate National Night Out
Mike Drahosh | North Pine County News

The communities of Askov, Sandstone, and Hinckley celebrated National Night Out last week. Friends, neighbors, local law enforcement, emergency personnel and even area Royalty came together for food, music and fun. Pictured above are Miss Askov, Zoey Gebhart, Pine County Deputy Aaron Borchardt and Chaos. The city of Askov reports they had approximately 350 people attend their event. See more photos page 8 and 9.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.